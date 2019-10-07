Video: MTB Scene in Rugged Newfoundland in 'Landwash' - Race Face Creator Series

Synopsis
: Newfoundland; a massive raw slab surrounded by the frigid North Atlantic waters. An island that defines east coast Canadian culture, where lobster traps and small town bars sit amongst incredible scenic vistas.
But as beautiful as it is, there’s a side of Newfoundland that doesn’t show up on the postcards that - for a small but growing group of passionate riders - truly defines what makes this place so special. A single dirt road runs through a small town, nonexistent cell reception deep within an old logging trail, and ancient rock formations with jagged seams that dominate the landscape.
Ride the rock deep across the island to discover the trails and tales that define this remote island's budding riding culture and the whatever-it-takes dedication to create a community that will last for generations.
: Newfoundland, a province on the edge of Canada’s East Coast, is home to hearty, hardworking people that humbly survive on the area’s rugged and unforgiving land. It's somewhat surprising to see a place like this with such ideal mountain biking terrain not have a more established riding scene. Dru lets us in on a small but dedicated group of riders that have come together to grow the mountain bike scene in Newfoundland with a goal to create a vibrant, self-sustaining community that will last for generations. Enjoy this story of homecoming, fellowship and following through on a dream!
