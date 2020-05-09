Video: MTBers Raise Money for a Bike Park with a Gruelling 2,500km Ride from Whistler to Yellowknife

There's a reason we ride.
When you have a passion in life, life is easier. That’s an oversimplification. But it’s not wrong. For me and my friends, bikes are the thing. Sure, we’re basically just idiots, blinded by the freedom of two wheels. But it's about more than just the ride. Bikes give us purpose and community. We depend on them both for our independence. They're our weapon against boredom and the dark places idle minds can lead. A straight shot at good times and good health.
Sometimes we get tired, injured or too run-down to ride. And it sucks to realize that you can't go full-blast all the time. But, ours is a longterm relationship, we’ve put in the time and laid an inextinguishable bed of coals to keep the connection warm. Even when we can't ride, we know bikes will be there for us when we're back at it. We’re damn lucky to have found these magical machines. And each other, too, I guess.
On May 24th, 1989, I was born in Yellowknife, the only true “city” in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Though my birthplace, I'd no memories of it. The day I turned 30, my grown-ass friends and I hit the road. The plan was for a 10 day, 2,500km road bike ride we thought would be long, but relatively easy.
At 7:00am on May 25th, 8 riders left Whistler, bound for Yellowknife.
At 11:55pm on June 4th, 6 riders arrived in Yellowknife (no one died).
If you want to know what happened on the ride (lots of stuff happened) watch Graeme Meiklejohn’s beautiful film, words can’t do the story justice. Enjoy!
The Ride of Your Life is raising money for the construction of a new bike park in Yellowknife. If you’d like to donate to Project Bike Park you can visit our GoFundMe page
.
Take care.
Words by Quinn Lanzon
Film by Graeme Meiklejohn
Photos by Jamie Blades
1 Comment
Post a Comment