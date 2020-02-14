Video: Muc Off Launches its First Technical Clothing Range

Press Release: Muc Off

Our Technical Apparel range and Rider Gloves were influenced by our drive to create designs that are focussed on high-performance and endurance. Our aim was to create something aesthetically pleasing that delivers the ultimate performance for any adventure and we’re incredibly proud of the end result. — Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

Having taken this concept over the past 3 years all the way from rough sketches through to real-life product testing, fitting refinements and full production we’ve achieved something we’re really excited about. — Andrew Syme, Product Design Manager at Muc-Off

Technical Riders Jacket

Technical Riders Shorts

Short & Long Sleeve Riders Jersey

Rider’s Gloves

25 years ago Muc-Off engineered the first-ever bottle of bike-specific wash. Since then, challenging the status quo and creating the best products for those who love riding on two wheels is what defines the Muc-Off ethos. The same approach has been taken in the development of their new technical apparel and rider gloves; designed from the ground up for riders in search of adventures, built to handle everything the elements and the trail can throw at them.The Muc-Off Technical Apparel range will initially be sold exclusively through muc-off.com with the exception of the Riders Gloves which will be sold through all retail channels. Further information about each new product in Muc-Off’s new technical apparel range is listed below:Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed). The engineered stretch of this waterproof fabric and ergonomically designed fit allow for maximum movement and comfort so that riders can keep smashing berms all day in complete comfort.This jacket features two side hand pockets and chest pocket with YKK waterproof zips, taped sealed seams and a 3-point adjustable and removable storm hood.RRP: £174.99, $249.99These shorts were developed to keep riders comfy on the trails and handle whatever the elements throw at them. Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed), and for the ultimate comfort we incorporated an elasticated waist adjusters and a rear stretch panel for the ultimate fit.Featuring two YKK zipped side pockets, a side slide-in storage pocket as well as the option of attaching the Muc-Off Essentials Case to the rear panel thanks to integrated Molle webbing straps for carrying light weight essentials (Muc-off hook and loop straps and essentials case available separately).RRP: £79.99, $119.99These jerseys are constructed from a proprietary, breathable mesh fabric with moisture wicking abilities to keep the rider cool, dry and comfortable. This fabric was engineered to have just the right amount of stretch to keep things loose, but also in place. It features an ergonomic dropped tail too, ensuring the perfect on-bike fit.Long Sleeve Jersey RRP: £44.99, $44.99Short Sleeve Jersey RRP: £39.99, $39.99The premium slip-on gloves incorporating the finest materials for comfort, durability and protection whilst riding. Engineered using a 4-way breathable material on the top hand and perforated one-piece Clarino® material on the palm with flexible neoprene slip on cuff. The ergonomic preformed shape ensures a perfect fit whilst the integrated tech thread makes them touch-screen compatible. Thumb overlay panel increases durability and is topped off on the top with a microfibre strip for wiping away sweat and snot.The gloves come in three designs: Black, Camo and Bolt, all embellished on the with the iconic Muc-Off cross and a silicone printed palm with ‘Ride of Die’ written across them in bold pink lettering; which not only looks great but also offers the ultimate grip to bars and brake levers.RRP: £29.99, $34.99There is also a limited number of the Technical Riders Jacket and Shorts in a green Polartec® fabric available for £199.99/$274.99 and £99.99/$129.99 respectively.