Video: Muc Off Launches its First Technical Clothing Range

Feb 14, 2020
by Muc-Off  

Press Release: Muc Off

25 years ago Muc-Off engineered the first-ever bottle of bike-specific wash. Since then, challenging the status quo and creating the best products for those who love riding on two wheels is what defines the Muc-Off ethos. The same approach has been taken in the development of their new technical apparel and rider gloves; designed from the ground up for riders in search of adventures, built to handle everything the elements and the trail can throw at them.


bigquotesOur Technical Apparel range and Rider Gloves were influenced by our drive to create designs that are focussed on high-performance and endurance. Our aim was to create something aesthetically pleasing that delivers the ultimate performance for any adventure and we’re incredibly proud of the end result.Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off

bigquotesHaving taken this concept over the past 3 years all the way from rough sketches through to real-life product testing, fitting refinements and full production we’ve achieved something we’re really excited about.Andrew Syme, Product Design Manager at Muc-Off

The Muc-Off Technical Apparel range will initially be sold exclusively through muc-off.com with the exception of the Riders Gloves which will be sold through all retail channels. Further information about each new product in Muc-Off’s new technical apparel range is listed below:


Technical Riders Jacket

Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed). The engineered stretch of this waterproof fabric and ergonomically designed fit allow for maximum movement and comfort so that riders can keep smashing berms all day in complete comfort.

This jacket features two side hand pockets and chest pocket with YKK waterproof zips, taped sealed seams and a 3-point adjustable and removable storm hood.

RRP: £174.99, $249.99

More info.

Technical Riders Shorts

These shorts were developed to keep riders comfy on the trails and handle whatever the elements throw at them. Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed), and for the ultimate comfort we incorporated an elasticated waist adjusters and a rear stretch panel for the ultimate fit.

Featuring two YKK zipped side pockets, a side slide-in storage pocket as well as the option of attaching the Muc-Off Essentials Case to the rear panel thanks to integrated Molle webbing straps for carrying light weight essentials (Muc-off hook and loop straps and essentials case available separately).

RRP: £79.99, $119.99

More info.

Short & Long Sleeve Riders Jersey

These jerseys are constructed from a proprietary, breathable mesh fabric with moisture wicking abilities to keep the rider cool, dry and comfortable. This fabric was engineered to have just the right amount of stretch to keep things loose, but also in place. It features an ergonomic dropped tail too, ensuring the perfect on-bike fit.

Long Sleeve Jersey RRP: £44.99, $44.99

Short Sleeve Jersey RRP: £39.99, $39.99

More info.

Rider’s Gloves


The premium slip-on gloves incorporating the finest materials for comfort, durability and protection whilst riding. Engineered using a 4-way breathable material on the top hand and perforated one-piece Clarino® material on the palm with flexible neoprene slip on cuff. The ergonomic preformed shape ensures a perfect fit whilst the integrated tech thread makes them touch-screen compatible. Thumb overlay panel increases durability and is topped off on the top with a microfibre strip for wiping away sweat and snot.

The gloves come in three designs: Black, Camo and Bolt, all embellished on the with the iconic Muc-Off cross and a silicone printed palm with ‘Ride of Die’ written across them in bold pink lettering; which not only looks great but also offers the ultimate grip to bars and brake levers.

RRP: £29.99, $34.99

More info.

There is also a limited number of the Technical Riders Jacket and Shorts in a green Polartec® fabric available for £199.99/$274.99 and £99.99/$129.99 respectively.

24 Comments

  • 16 1
 This is about the worst example of it I've seen but why would you want to have huge brand logos on your gear? I get it if you are a sponsored rider but paying for the privilege of being an advertisement. Madness. Also that looks like some b&m bargain bucket clothing.
  • 1 1
 FOX ?
  • 1 1
 THIS, at least other 'big name/logo' companies put a little bit of art into their gear
  • 4 0
 @nick1957: www.foxracing.com/mtb/featured/new-arrivals
For sure Fox has been over-the-top, but their new stuff is looking MUCH better. At least its a graphic design - Muc-off branding literally looks like a 4th grader designed it.
  • 3 0
 @nick1957: I guess the fox head is vaguely asthetically pleasing. Unlike this. I dont know why you would want to brand yourself up with any logos tho. Self inflicted brands, like cattle.
  • 1 1
 This feels like it’s going to end up being taught in business schools as a case study on how not to do corporate strategy.
  • 1 0
 This is literally every company.
  • 15 1
 Problem is that the 'Muc-Off' logo/mark is miles away from a clothing brand – so all their stuff will always look like cheap-o merchandising for a cleaning product.
  • 4 0
 Agreed, it’s crying out for a spin-off brand instead
  • 12 2
 Honestly that pressure washer they put out is such a gimmick that I'm not enticed to buy their stuff whatsoever
  • 5 0
 if you think that's a gimmick you should see they're ebike range! why do I need to buy ebike specific lube ffs
  • 6 0
 Why? Who would want this? And Why? They make cleaning products, who wants to show off the their favorite cleaning product on their clothes? I also don't want a tide pods tee shirt.
  • 6 0
 Can't wait for WD-40 to start a helmet and goggle line.
  • 3 0
 That giant logo on the arm ruins it. For a $250 jacket you’d hope to be able to wear it elsewhere without looking like some walking billboard. Save that for the NASCAR crowd.
  • 5 0
 everybody make everything !
  • 4 1
 Ugh...Please stop. Muc-Off turned me off permanently with their early exploitation of female IG "influencers". They are the Bang Energy Drink of MTB.
  • 4 0
 I'd rock those "Technical Jorts" before buying this stuff. At least those guys stuck their necks out for something they thought was cool. This is a money grab.
  • 4 0
 Bang is an energy drink? I honestly never make it that far into their "promotional" vids. I thought is was like viagra or somethin
  • 4 0
 Makes you wonder why Fairy Liquid has never brought out a range of technical clothing. Missing a trick.
  • 4 0
 What aren't those pink stains coming off?
  • 3 0
 I'm just here to watch the roast. "incredibly proud of the end result"... Well you're the only ones appearantly.
  • 2 0
 Bless! think they got their days mixed up it's that other pointless day today 14th Feb...1st Apr still a little way off
  • 2 0
 Don't do pink so muk off
  • 1 0
 "Shark Sandwich.....Shit Sandwich"

