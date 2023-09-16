Video: Mud, Sweat, and... Pancakes? in 'Jank Files Ep. 5'

Sep 16, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team heads back to Europe, with one member short as Lily stays home to recover from a knee injury. This time, it's the Pyrenees mountain ranges, fresh kits and a side of pancakes on the menu. Diverse terrain and weather made for tire testing, an early race day and, as always, good times!

With just over a week to prep before the next race, the team is determined to finish strong at the final round in Châtel, Haute-Savoie.

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Rémi Gauvin


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Emmett Hancock


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Regions in Article
Loudenvielle

Posted In:
Videos Enduro Racing Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Emmett Hancock Remi Gauvin Edr Loudenvielle 2023 Vlogs


Author Info:
RockyMountainBicycles avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2011
135 articles
Report
