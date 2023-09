Video: Mud, Sweat, and... Pancakes? in 'Jank Files Ep. 5'

Words: Rocky Mountain

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

Emmett Hancock

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team heads back to Europe, with one member short as Lily stays home to recover from a knee injury. This time, it's the Pyrenees mountain ranges, fresh kits and a side of pancakes on the menu. Diverse terrain and weather made for tire testing, an early race day and, as always, good times!With just over a week to prep before the next race, the team is determined to finish strong at the final round in Châtel, Haute-Savoie.Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura Photos by: @davetrumpore @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore @evocsports / Reform