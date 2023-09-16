Video: Mud, Sweat, and... Pancakes? in 'Jank Files Ep. 5'

Words: Rocky Mountain
The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team heads back to Europe, with one member short as Lily stays home to recover from a knee injury. This time, it's the Pyrenees mountain ranges, fresh kits and a side of pancakes on the menu. Diverse terrain and weather made for tire testing, an early race day and, as always, good times!
With just over a week to prep before the next race, the team is determined to finish strong at the final round in Châtel, Haute-Savoie.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
