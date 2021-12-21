close
Video: Muddy Mayhem at the 2021 Chainz Out Jam

Dec 21, 2021
by RUTSANDFUN  
Video: @actionpunkt

Alessio Tonoli better known as @Cornflakesfuture on Instagram hosted on the 19. of December 2021 the first-ever Chainz Out Jam. It was all about building ruts, riding brakes off and chainz out down Alessio's private spot.

2 Comments

 Props for finding pleasure into this. I hate these sticky dog shit mud fests with slick tyres.
 Yoo, sick event

