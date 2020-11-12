Video: Mullet Madness in the Tweed Valley with Lewis Buchanan

Nov 12, 2020
by ForbiddenBike  

Mixing things up is part and parcel of what we do at Forbidden and that extends to how we look at wheel sizes. Like them or loathe them, mixed wheel sized bikes are here to stay and for two good reasons; they're fun and surprisingly fast. The latter point was proven earlier this year by team rider Lewis Buchanan, now an ardent convert to the business up front and party out back approach to wheel size. We also know that the ‘mullet’ setup isn’t for everyone, something which we can see amongst our staff bikes. But for anyone with a penchant for hitting turns like a hooligan or looking for some additional butt clearance in the steeps, we're confident that you’re going to love what a Ziggy Link can do to a rule-breaking bike like the Druid. With that in mind, strap yourself in for a ride with Lewis and his Ziggy Link equipped Druid as he hits some of the Tweed Valley's finest trails.

bigquotes"Going from a full 29er to a mixed-wheel size 'mullet' set up was something I'd never tried before and without any expectations, I was really excited to see what it would do to the Druid's handling. Out on the trails, it didn't take long to see the changes it made, especially on tighter, more technical trails where the Druid felt that bit more precise and nimble. Changing direction and maneuvering from corner-to-corner also became easier and the speed at which I could carry through corners also increased. It's safe to say that I run a Ziggy Link full-time on all my bikes now." Lewis Buchanan

What's a Ziggy Link? Replacing the stock lower link from the Druid’s two-part Rate Control linkage, Ziggy Link recalibrates the [Druid’s] geometry to accept a 27.5in rear wheel while also lowering the bottom bracket by 6mm and slackening the head angle by 0.5-degrees, further enhancing its corner slaying credentials.

Ziggy video shoot

Lewis is supported by: TRP Cycling, OneUp Components, Smith Optics, SDG Components, ethirteen components, DHaRCO, Maxxis, Muc-Off, Renthal, crankbrothers, Ride Concepts, Mudhugger, Adrenalin Uplift and Cullen Kilshaw.

Photos: Kieren Kenney
Video: Nico Turner


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Forbidden Lewis Buchanan


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
129434 views
Last Chance to Vote: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
76874 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
44461 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
44105 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
35074 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
33782 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
31680 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
31659 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 What do you mean on all of your bikes ?

What other bikes does Forbidden produces or on what other bikes can you use the Ziggy link ?

Please Smile and many thanks.

I know Forbidden has worked to develop a bigger travel bike and since he said “ all of my bikes ” that’s a leak I’d like to follow
  • 2 0
 Audio on that vid was very unnatural
  • 1 0
 The best sound track you can have is tyres ripping down a trail. Awesome video. So fast!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008050
Mobile Version of Website