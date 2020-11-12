Video: Mullet Madness in the Tweed Valley with Lewis Buchanan

"Going from a full 29er to a mixed-wheel size 'mullet' set up was something I'd never tried before and without any expectations, I was really excited to see what it would do to the Druid's handling. Out on the trails, it didn't take long to see the changes it made, especially on tighter, more technical trails where the Druid felt that bit more precise and nimble. Changing direction and maneuvering from corner-to-corner also became easier and the speed at which I could carry through corners also increased. It's safe to say that I run a Ziggy Link full-time on all my bikes now." — Lewis Buchanan