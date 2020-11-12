Video: Mullet Madness in the Tweed Valley with Lewis Buchanan

Mixing things up is part and parcel of what we do at Forbidden and that extends to how we look at wheel sizes. Like them or loathe them, mixed wheel sized bikes are here to stay and for two good reasons; they're fun and surprisingly fast. The latter point was proven
earlier this year by team rider Lewis Buchanan, now an ardent convert to the business up front and party out back approach to wheel size. We also know that the ‘mullet’ setup isn’t for everyone, something which we can see amongst our staff bikes. But for anyone with a penchant for hitting turns like a hooligan or looking for some additional butt clearance in the steeps, we're confident that you’re going to love what a Ziggy Link can do to a rule-breaking bike like the Druid. With that in mind, strap yourself in for a ride with Lewis and his Ziggy Link equipped Druid as he hits some of the Tweed Valley's finest trails.
|"Going from a full 29er to a mixed-wheel size 'mullet' set up was something I'd never tried before and without any expectations, I was really excited to see what it would do to the Druid's handling. Out on the trails, it didn't take long to see the changes it made, especially on tighter, more technical trails where the Druid felt that bit more precise and nimble. Changing direction and maneuvering from corner-to-corner also became easier and the speed at which I could carry through corners also increased. It's safe to say that I run a Ziggy Link full-time on all my bikes now."— Lewis Buchanan
What's a Ziggy Link? Replacing the stock lower link from the Druid’s two-part Rate Control linkage, Ziggy Link recalibrates the [Druid’s] geometry to accept a 27.5in rear wheel while also lowering the bottom bracket by 6mm and slackening the head angle by 0.5-degrees, further enhancing its corner slaying credentials.
Lewis is supported by: TRP Cycling
, OneUp Components
, Smith Optics
, SDG Components
, ethirteen components
, DHaRCO
, Maxxis
, Muc-Off
, Renthal
, crankbrothers
, Ride Concepts
, Mudhugger
, Adrenalin Uplift
and Cullen Kilshaw
.
What other bikes does Forbidden produces or on what other bikes can you use the Ziggy link ?
Please and many thanks.
I know Forbidden has worked to develop a bigger travel bike and since he said “ all of my bikes ” that’s a leak I’d like to follow
