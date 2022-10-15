Video: Multisport Mission with Geoff Gulevich & Olympic Snowboarder Hailey Langland

Sometimes our passion for a sport drives us to do crazy things. The need for one more turn or one more lap can meld with the seasons. For some, this passion drives them to hold on to winter when most have moved on to summer sports. For others, this motivates them to search for a ribbon of dirt in far-off corners of the globe.In this episode, we follow Geoff and Hailey as they ski and bike in the same weekend around Lake Tahoe, California. Will they find snow in the middle of the Summer? Or will they be left with only a bike adventure? Content creator Abe Kislevitz joins them to help capture each moment along their journey for the perfect shot.