Video: Munich Gaps with Wyn Masters

May 31, 2020
by Wyn Masters  

With plenty of time on my hands with the current situation/no racing happening and a lack of good riding where I am based here in Munich, Germany, luckily enough MTBHopper to sent me out this foldable backpack ramp to ride and off I went scoping some Gaps around the city. This is Volume one of my Munich Gaps series, let me know if you have anymore Munich Gaps I should check out for Volume Two? Also need to get redemption on that last fence gap!

Gapping a River in the English Garden Lars Pamler photo

Cheers to sending it Lars Scharl photo

Cheers to sending it!


Video/photo by Lars Scharl
Edit Jules Bellot
River gap photo Lars Pamler

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Wyn Masters


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
80934 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
61670 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
53495 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
51845 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
51648 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
42776 views
CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike vs Mountain Bike, E-bikes vs Gravel Bikes, and Lego Bikes
40587 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
39125 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008598
Mobile Version of Website