Video: Munich Gaps with Wyn Masters

With plenty of time on my hands with the current situation/no racing happening and a lack of good riding where I am based here in Munich, Germany, luckily enough MTBHopper to sent me out this foldable backpack ramp to ride and off I went scoping some Gaps around the city. This is Volume one of my Munich Gaps series, let me know if you have anymore Munich Gaps I should check out for Volume Two? Also need to get redemption on that last fence gap!Cheers to sending it!Video/photo by Lars ScharlEdit Jules BellotRiver gap photo Lars Pamler