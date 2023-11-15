Video: My Last Chance To Become World Champion - Pinkbike Racing S2E1

Nov 15, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


My Last Chance To Become World Champion
Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 1


Going into her last year of racing Juniors, Aimi Kenyon has her eyes set on her home race in Fort William, Scotland. However, a crash from the 2022 season has left her struggling with post-concussion symptoms and unable to train during the majority of the off season. Can Aimi get back up to race pace and take home the World Champs win in front of her hometown crowd?


photo
Full attack down the Fort William rocks.

photo
Across the line at Worlds.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Pinkbike Racing Sponsored Continental Five Ten Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Aimi Kenyon Ben Cathro Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,034 articles
2 Comments
  • 2 0
 It's not the brain or what's IN the head.... Its what's ON the head - a Mullet is really fast, which Cathro seems to be cultivating nicely. Mullet bike, mullet barnet for the win.
  • 3 0
 Awesome, been waiting for season 2!







