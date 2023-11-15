Video: My Last Chance To Become World Champion - Pinkbike Racing S2E1

My Last Chance To Become World Champion Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 1

Full attack down the Fort William rocks.

Across the line at Worlds.

Going into her last year of racing Juniors, Aimi Kenyon has her eyes set on her home race in Fort William, Scotland. However, a crash from the 2022 season has left her struggling with post-concussion symptoms and unable to train during the majority of the off season. Can Aimi get back up to race pace and take home the World Champs win in front of her hometown crowd?We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are: