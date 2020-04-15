Video: In Depth Trackstand Tutorial

Apr 15, 2020
by Alastair Clarkson  


The humble trackstand. With so many of us in lockdown with limited space to ride, there has never been a better time to brush up on an often-neglected technique that can offer huge benefits to practically every type of riding.

There are many tutorials on the subject and while they do offer some great advice I feel they often fall short. A trackstand is a more dynamic technique than you might imagine, with subtle movements, pedal control and an understanding of tiny details in the ground you're on.

I've been a Trials rider for over 20 years and trackstands are a vital technique to master. I have put together what I think is the most in-depth tutorial on the subject with hints and tips I've not seen elsewhere, I explain how to build up from the very beginning and step by step get the fine motor control needed to control a trackstand for as long as you want.

23 Comments

  • 2 1
 Great video Ali, thanks for taking the time to put together such an in depth tutorial! I'm sure this will help out a lot of people that are looking to understand the fundamentals and nuances of the trackstand, after all who better to learn the trackstand from than an absolute trials legend!
  • 1 0
 Thank you!
  • 1 0
 This video is 8 hours late...I was just teaching my 6 and 8 year old neighbor kids how to track stand today. And wheelie. And crash (and roll =).
  • 2 0
 yeah, if you need any advice; im so good at crashing... Wink but arent we not supposed to be with our neighbors?
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: Well, we did side-by-side downhill “racing” on the quiet street behind their house (no slip-stream Coronavirus transmission, haha) with attempted but unsuccessful trackstand starts (hey, it was their first try), and 15-foot distancing at other times =)
  • 2 0
 @WRCDH: for 6 and 8 they're really lucky to be doing little mini dh races, yet alone right now
  • 3 0
 @WRCDH: nobody can say no to dh
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: So true! They’ve been hooked since last summer!
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: so thats your doing?
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: Yes, they’ve been begging me to ride (every day over the last week or so) as they’ve seen me working on bikes in the driveway lately, haha.
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: Well, the 6yo brother has a need for speed. And his sister enjoys a good competition =P. When I told them my bike was a downhill racing bike, we all kinda looked at each other like “wanna race?”
  • 2 0
 @WRCDH: yeah man! giving back to one of the best communitys out there the DH community
  • 2 0
 @WRCDH: yup, thats how i got started! saved up for two years so that i could buy my first bike
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: Hour-and-a-half today...he’s gonna be a mini-Loic soon! She has the Rachel Atherton race face when we line up =P
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: Hmmm, maybe they can buy my nephew’s old full-suspension bike soon for cheap so they don’t have to spend multi-thousands on a full race bike yet =). But bikes somehow seem more special after working forr years to get one, huh?!
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: yeah... mtb, especially dh is really expensive and so if they need any parts that i might have i would be more than happy to give back and look through my parts bin.
  • 1 0
 Bars turned left, left foot forward. Bars turned right, right foot forward. Lean slightly into direction of bars, balance on cranks.

Just add practice Smile
  • 1 0
 at this point... no video, or amount of time can teach m how to properly trackstand for over one minute...
  • 2 1
 how the fuck do you not know how to track stand. Im a firm believer in youtube tutorials but this aint it
  • 1 0
 You’d be surprised!
  • 2 1
 Honestly if you can't track stand, no idea what your doing on a 10k bike.
  • 1 0
 is Ali riding Shigura brakes?
  • 1 3
 How do you like my new bike build?
Wanted to fit 20 x 4 on rear but tyre would not fit
www.pinkbike.com/photo/18515473

