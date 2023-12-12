Video: Exploring French Landscapes in 'Napoleon Way'

Words: Victor Albach
“Napoleon Way" is a short project of approximately 7 minutes inviting you to follow Victor ALBACH from the peaks of the Alps to the most beautiful landscapes of the Côte d'Azur, following the famous Napoleon route in France. Sublime ridges and trails in the Aravis mountains, freeride lines in the Hautes Alpes, technical lines in the famous Marseille creeks and red rocks of Esterelle and trial lines through the colorful town of Menton, everything is there in “Napoleon Way".
In partnership with Haibike.
Today, most of us allow ourselves to dream of traveling abroad by watching videos of idyllic landscapes on the other side of the world. Our project wants to take you to a change of scenery as close as possible to us, highlighting our different regions and showing the public that there is no need to go abroad to be out of place and that sometimes it is enough to look around.Numbers:
7 : Regions visited (Haute-Savoie, Savoie, Hautes-Alpes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Isère)Riders: Victor Albach Directed by: Victor Albach
& Kévin LacroixFilm:
Kévin Lacroix Drone PFV:
Kévin LacroixEdit:
Kévin Lacroix & Victor AlbachFilm Poster:
Germain Favre-FelixYouTube Link:
[L=https://youtu.be/GYZMItHQ4D0[/L]