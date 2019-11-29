Video: Nate Atkins Finds Fall Flow in Nelson

The amazing fall conditions and colours were here in Nelson, BC and I knew it would be a prime time to film with local videographer, Tristan Martin-Preney.We filmed over two days with fresh snow making an appearance…so loose and so much fun! Three Nelson classic trails starred in the video: 13 Steps To Doom, Shittaker and Nooner.I’m so grateful for the support I’ve had this season from The Sacred Ride, NRG Enterprises Ltd, Devinci Cycles, Mountain Culture Group and Kootenay Health Services.Make sure you check out Tristan's channel for more amazing footage.I hope you enjoy.Ride and smile.Filmed and edited by Tristan Martin-Preney