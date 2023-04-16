Video: Nate Spitz Charging Hard in Squamish

Look at this thing!!!!!!

First ride on this bike for Nate when we shot this video, it didn't take him too long to get comfortable on it

Nate is pretty much a like goat on a bike, rumours are that he can ride down pretty much anything. Boosting off jumps is something that he likes to do as well

It wouldn't be a proper session without Nate doing a Nate move

Put Nate on a bike and he is easily satisfied, he will also easily spice things up by just for the fun and love of it

BE LIKE NATE, SPICE IT UP