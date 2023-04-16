Video: Nate Spitz Charging Hard in Squamish

Apr 15, 2023
by Yoann Barelli  

Nate Spitz Shreds Squamish X The Smash.

Look at this thing!!!!!!

"The new Guerrilla Gravity Smash is sick! I love the way this bike handles a variety of terrain in a playful manner".

First ride on this bike for Nate when we shot this video, it didn't take him too long to get comfortable on it

Nate is pretty much a like goat on a bike, rumours are that he can ride down pretty much anything. Boosting off jumps is something that he likes to do as well

It wouldn't be a proper session without Nate doing a Nate move

Put Nate on a bike and he is easily satisfied, he will also easily spice things up by just for the fun and love of it

"This bike is a one-trick-pony… able to do it all. So stoked to be riding the Smash this season, and stoked to be a part of the GG team."

BE LIKE NATE, SPICE IT UP

Video by @matthew.tongue
Follow Nate @ztipsetan

