Video: Natural Dual Slalom on the New Commencal Meta SX

Austin
and Dylan
took to the hills of Northern California
in some testing conditions, but armed with those two identical META SX
s they made it look so easy, and a lot of fun! They also agreed that our META SX
truly bridges the gap between a trail
and a DH bike
, which will make it easier for them to go back and forth once the season kicks off.
A playful, mini-SUPREME
. A META
that’s been SX-ED
. Mission accomplished!Riders
: Austin Dooley and Dylan MaplesDirected & Edited
: Jared HardyCamera Operators
: Jared Hardy and Derek McCuiston
15 Comments
They should also consider renaming it the TikTok since they are wiping the floor with Meta. Since that might be an issue, how about the RipRok?
This is the kind of invaluable free commentary that will not be available to market analysts behind the Paewahl.
