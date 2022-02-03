close
Video: Natural Dual Slalom on the New Commencal Meta SX

Feb 3, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Austin and Dylan took to the hills of Northern California in some testing conditions, but armed with those two identical META SXs they made it look so easy, and a lot of fun! They also agreed that our META SX truly bridges the gap between a trail and a DH bike, which will make it easier for them to go back and forth once the season kicks off.

A playful, mini-SUPREME. A META that’s been SX-ED. Mission accomplished!

Riders: Austin Dooley and Dylan Maples
Directed & Edited: Jared Hardy
Camera Operators: Jared Hardy and Derek McCuiston








15 Comments

  • 7 1
 Shall we say it's a SXy bike ?
  • 7 2
 You guys are making silver spokes on mtb's sexy again and I am totally for it.
  • 2 0
 So the new meta is a Dual Slalom Downduro bike ? or maybe a downcountry dual single crown downhill bike
  • 1 2
 No photos with the saddle slammed? Missed the demographic but we have our thumbs on the screen. I like what I see.

They should also consider renaming it the TikTok since they are wiping the floor with Meta. Since that might be an issue, how about the RipRok?

This is the kind of invaluable free commentary that will not be available to market analysts behind the Paewahl.
  • 2 1
 Got excited that they brought back the kyle strait dual slalom bike. That thing always looked so fun
  • 2 0
 Looks travel heavy for a slalom bike. 26inch and short travel please
  • 1 0
 Commencal with the best edits in the game. How the hell you guys get the music rights to Nas's latest album?
  • 1 0
 It's simple, they didnt. Commencal rarely licenses the music in their edits.
  • 1 0
 Will the full 29er really be discontinued?
  • 1 0
 Nice, nice, now let me go ahead and order this beauty....oh, I see.
  • 1 0
 Oh, frames are in
  • 1 0
 I want every commencal bike.
  • 1 0
 Sooo... It's just a mullet meta?
  • 1 0
 with a longer CS, which was needed for tall people on the 29er
  • 2 2
 Such a gorgeous machine.

