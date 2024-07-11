Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Navigating the Pressure of Being at the Top with Vali Höll in Episode 3 of 'It Is What It Is'
Jul 11, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
In Episode 3 of "IT IS WHAT IT IS," join me conquer my home World Cup. As well as the challenging races in Val di Sole and Les Gets.
With the help of Mathilde Gremaud, I have someone who truly knows the doubts that an athlete has. Together, we navigate the pressures and doubts that come with being at the top of our game.
—
Vali Holl
Filmed and edited by Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Vali Holl
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,462 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94084 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47736 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
43310 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
40963 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
40335 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34915 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
34836 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
32977 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024187
Mobile Version of Website