Video: Navigating the Pressure of Being at the Top with Vali Höll in Episode 3 of 'It Is What It Is'

Jul 11, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesIn Episode 3 of "IT IS WHAT IT IS," join me conquer my home World Cup. As well as the challenging races in Val di Sole and Les Gets.

With the help of Mathilde Gremaud, I have someone who truly knows the doubts that an athlete has. Together, we navigate the pressures and doubts that come with being at the top of our game.Vali Holl

Filmed and edited by Louis Citadelle

Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Vali Holl Leogang World Cup Dh 2024 Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024 Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


0 Comments







