Video: Neil Phillips Attempts The Lakeland 200 In A Single Day

Nov 9, 2023
The Lakeland 200, nestled within the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Lake District in the UK, beckons as more than a mere adventure; it's a pilgrimage of self-discovery. Covering a formidable 200 miles of diverse terrain, this epic odyssey is an invitation to explore the limits of endurance, skill, and tenacity. It's a journey that calls to those who dare to venture beyond, and its origins are as remarkable as the route itself.

To test the capabilities of the new Lux Trail, and himself, Neil Phillips embarks on a Lakeland 200 FKT. Hailing from Cornwall, Neil has ridden and raced all types of bikes over the years, coming second at the Transcontinental from Belgium to Turkey, and second at the Transpyrenees. However, the Lakeland 200 is in a league of its own. This adventure is not for the faint of heart, with super technical descents and multiple hike-a-bike sections, including the infamous Black Sail Pass and High Street. Here, you'll truly need to earn every single mile.

