Video: Neko Mulally, Aaron Gwin & More Get Back to Racing at the Tennessee National

Mar 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFirst national of the year and it was a good one! The track was good and the race was fast. Finally able to get Aaron Gwin​ out to the Rock as well! Looking forward to the season! . Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Aaron Gwin Neko Mulally DH Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 @6:22
That prototype Kenda tire looking like an Assegai clone....

