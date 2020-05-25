Video: Neko Mulally & Keegan Swenson Discuss How Mindset can Affect Riding Performance

May 25, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 18 of Season Two, DIALED follows Jordi as he connects on a video call with Neko Mulally and Keegan Swenson to discuss their mental process before, during, and after world cup races, and how they've trained their minds to improve their riding.

bigquotesA lot of it (racing) comes down to the mindset part of it, especially for World Cup Racing. But what do you do mentally to get in the right space? You have to record it. Even when you have a good race you have to look back on what you did and how you can replicate it again. Otherwise, it's like baking a really good batch of cookies and not knowing what you put in it. Neko Mulally

Learn something new about the racing mindset as you followed along with Neko and Keegan? Who do you want to see the DIALED crew connect with next? Comment below!

