Video: Neko Mulally & Keegan Swenson Discuss How Mindset can Affect Riding Performance

In Episode 18 of Season Two, DIALED follows Jordi as he connects on a video call with Neko Mulally and Keegan Swenson to discuss their mental process before, during, and after world cup races, and how they've trained their minds to improve their riding.
|A lot of it (racing) comes down to the mindset part of it, especially for World Cup Racing. But what do you do mentally to get in the right space? You have to record it. Even when you have a good race you have to look back on what you did and how you can replicate it again. Otherwise, it's like baking a really good batch of cookies and not knowing what you put in it.— Neko Mulally
