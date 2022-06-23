Watch
Video: Neko Mulally Continues the World Cup Season in Frameworks Ep. 7
Jun 23, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
This week we are off to Leogang for round 3. After Leogang we spent some time in Europe riding and racing a local race in Andorra.
—
Neko Mulally
Racing and Events
Videos
Neko Mulally
7 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
toast2266
(57 mins ago)
I think this is the best frameworks episode yet. Great music, and some great shots in there. Some of the shots chasing the drone were really good.
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(14 mins ago)
Agree. That Morzine segment was rad
[Reply]
2
0
Vinnijussi
(30 mins ago)
This is just insane, head and shoulders above regular Teamvideos. Put a big smile on my face -thanks ! (Please hire the droneguy fulltime, the Morzine segment could have been a full blown segment in an mtb video)
[Reply]
1
0
microwaveric
(7 mins ago)
I hear he can ride a bike pretty well too
[Reply]
3
0
Braapp
(49 mins ago)
Insane production quality!
[Reply]
1
0
microwaveric
(19 mins ago)
their music licensing budget must be huge
[Reply]
1
0
Rondigs
(11 mins ago)
Winning, isn't always first place
[Reply]
