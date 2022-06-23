Video: Neko Mulally Continues the World Cup Season in Frameworks Ep. 7

Jun 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis week we are off to Leogang for round 3. After Leogang we spent some time in Europe riding and racing a local race in Andorra.Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Neko Mulally


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
73580 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
71782 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65263 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42702 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
36578 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36055 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
33215 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
29055 views

7 Comments

  • 8 0
 I think this is the best frameworks episode yet. Great music, and some great shots in there. Some of the shots chasing the drone were really good.
  • 1 0
 Agree. That Morzine segment was rad
  • 2 0
 This is just insane, head and shoulders above regular Teamvideos. Put a big smile on my face -thanks ! (Please hire the droneguy fulltime, the Morzine segment could have been a full blown segment in an mtb video)
  • 1 0
 I hear he can ride a bike pretty well too
  • 3 0
 Insane production quality!
  • 1 0
 their music licensing budget must be huge
  • 1 0
 Winning, isn't always first place





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008950
Mobile Version of Website