Video: Neko Mulally on Back-to-Back Testing in Frameworks Ep. 2

Feb 2, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Neko Mulally explains how he goes about testing his new self-designed bikes. Find out where the high pivot version shines and where he prefers the low pivot.

Posted In:
Videos DH Bikes Neko Mulally DH Racing


46 Comments

  • 25 0
 Best thing currently happening in the mountain biking world.
  • 8 0
 It really is. It's awesome. Top pro, custom bikes, Frank the Welder. Perfect.
  • 18 0
 better than Beta MTB articles sneaking into the PB home page feed?
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: seriously
  • 16 0
 Closest thing I got is water lol
  • 8 0
 Having lived & ridden in western NC my whole life I'm a bit biased to Neko, Luca and others from the area, but as Neko has been the focus of numerous podcasts, has built several local bike parks, helped kids get their butts under bikes, and now this new bike move, the more I'm blown away by the man. Does he even get any sleep? Its all I can do to bike 4-5 times a week, but Neko's just got a huge list of plans he carries out plus shredding. Its unreal. Total role model for all ages & riding styles.
  • 1 0
 Wait, you've been biking 4-5 times a week this January?? Ugh, gimme some sun.
  • 15 5
 It's happened - Paywall article on front page. Hi Vital
  • 1 0
 2 of them
  • 4 0
 If you have adblock you can right click and hide the element and it seems to have blocked both the paywall articles for me.
  • 1 0
 @labiker9: cheers mate.
I might try it on the laptop.
  • 1 0
 @labiker9: I think the point is more that the articles are behind a paywall in the first place. It’s cool if you can hide them but you still can’t read it.
  • 1 0
 Vital also has its issues unfortunately. Just look at their forum thread about the first world cup round...
  • 1 0
 Next up….read headline on front page, click through….available on our patreon.
  • 5 0
 This is awesome! Fun story line and great information with your testing. Loving this series and your program.
  • 4 0
 Can he take both frames to WC races and decide which he wants to ride on race day?
  • 1 1
 Having 2 different frames for a single race season is not practical. At some point he has to choose a frame and then he will spend the lead up to the season tweaking that one frame until he gets every bit of speed out of the setup.
  • 1 0
 He can if he wants to, I don’t know of any rule that would prohibit it. But like the other response pointed out, he likely won’t do it.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome! I'm more excited about this series than pretty much anything else MTB-related at the moment. Regardless of your results this year Mr. Mulally, you should be darn proud.
  • 3 0
 man, fuck direct links to beta articles that are behind paywalls. fuck them right in the ass.
  • 2 0
 Ummm I guess I'll put this comment here since we can't add comments to the freaking AD that was just posted on the main page to member only content on Beta. WTF.
  • 2 0
 Great dig at Coors Light there at the beginning - "closest thing I got's water" Big Grin
  • 1 0
 What is Coors Light?
An energy drink?
  • 3 0
 "How do you like your axle-path?"
"Medium Rare-ward"

Missed opportunitySmile
  • 3 0
 How do I filter out "beta" shlt from the news page?
  • 2 0
 It’s only a matter of time until it’s only one site. If anyone is taking bets, I am assuming a July merger
  • 1 0
 @yabbaDABdo: that is a very disturbing prediction.
  • 3 0
 TV On The Radio is always a good choice
  • 1 0
 Love seeing the sensor on the rear coil... I try to explain to people that real data is key to a good suspension tune..
  • 2 0
 Nice to see good free content still.
  • 1 0
 So high pivot for racing downhill, low pivot for everything else, got it! This is pretty cool stuff.
  • 2 0
 Here come the pay articles...
  • 1 0
 dude needs a light sponsor. anyone, anyone, Outbound? anyone?
  • 1 0
 Brilliant stuff keep us informed please.
  • 1 0
 Also, can't go wrong w/ a water-to-Coors comparison and TV on the Radio...
  • 1 0
 I would have asked for it to go.
  • 1 0
 Yeaaah! We need more racers like this.
  • 1 0
 Quattro oooh yeeeea
  • 1 0
 West First represent!
  • 1 2
 Dos
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



