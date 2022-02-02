close
Video: Neko Mulally on Back-to-Back Testing in Frameworks Ep. 2
Feb 2, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Add to Favorites
Neko Mulally explains how he goes about testing his new self-designed bikes. Find out where the high pivot version shines and where he prefers the low pivot.
Videos
DH Bikes
Neko Mulally
DH Racing
46 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
0
jcc0042
(1 hours ago)
Best thing currently happening in the mountain biking world.
[Reply]
8
0
primarydevices
(52 mins ago)
It really is. It's awesome. Top pro, custom bikes, Frank the Welder. Perfect.
[Reply]
18
0
hamncheez
(23 mins ago)
better than Beta MTB articles sneaking into the PB home page feed?
[Reply]
1
0
noakeabean
(3 mins ago)
@hamncheez
: seriously
[Reply]
16
0
orangeMTBrider
(1 hours ago)
Closest thing I got is water lol
[Reply]
8
0
Mtn-Goat-13
(33 mins ago)
Having lived & ridden in western NC my whole life I'm a bit biased to Neko, Luca and others from the area, but as Neko has been the focus of numerous podcasts, has built several local bike parks, helped kids get their butts under bikes, and now this new bike move, the more I'm blown away by the man. Does he even get any sleep? Its all I can do to bike 4-5 times a week, but Neko's just got a huge list of plans he carries out plus shredding. Its unreal. Total role model for all ages & riding styles.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(5 mins ago)
Wait, you've been biking 4-5 times a week this January?? Ugh, gimme some sun.
[Reply]
15
5
pen9-wy
(23 mins ago)
It's happened - Paywall article on front page. Hi Vital
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(20 mins ago)
2 of them
[Reply]
4
0
labiker9
(17 mins ago)
If you have adblock you can right click and hide the element and it seems to have blocked both the paywall articles for me.
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(7 mins ago)
@labiker9
: cheers mate.
I might try it on the laptop.
[Reply]
1
0
sino428
(7 mins ago)
@labiker9
: I think the point is more that the articles are behind a paywall in the first place. It’s cool if you can hide them but you still can’t read it.
[Reply]
1
0
Mugen
(6 mins ago)
Vital also has its issues unfortunately. Just look at their forum thread about the first world cup round...
[Reply]
1
0
losidan
(2 mins ago)
Next up….read headline on front page, click through….available on our patreon.
[Reply]
5
0
Fifeandflow
(1 hours ago)
This is awesome! Fun story line and great information with your testing. Loving this series and your program.
[Reply]
4
0
daugherd
(1 hours ago)
Can he take both frames to WC races and decide which he wants to ride on race day?
[Reply]
1
1
IMeasureStuff
(49 mins ago)
Having 2 different frames for a single race season is not practical. At some point he has to choose a frame and then he will spend the lead up to the season tweaking that one frame until he gets every bit of speed out of the setup.
[Reply]
1
0
sino428
(8 mins ago)
He can if he wants to, I don’t know of any rule that would prohibit it. But like the other response pointed out, he likely won’t do it.
[Reply]
1
0
enilson
(33 mins ago)
This is awesome! I'm more excited about this series than pretty much anything else MTB-related at the moment. Regardless of your results this year Mr. Mulally, you should be darn proud.
[Reply]
3
0
blackercanyons
(4 mins ago)
man, fuck direct links to beta articles that are behind paywalls. fuck them right in the ass.
[Reply]
2
0
pisgahgnar
(3 mins ago)
Ummm I guess I'll put this comment here since we can't add comments to the freaking AD that was just posted on the main page to member only content on Beta. WTF.
[Reply]
2
0
nilswalk
(54 mins ago)
Great dig at Coors Light there at the beginning - "closest thing I got's water"
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(21 mins ago)
What is Coors Light?
An energy drink?
[Reply]
3
0
kingpine
(29 mins ago)
"How do you like your axle-path?"
"Medium Rare-ward"
Missed opportunity
[Reply]
3
0
Caiokv
(19 mins ago)
How do I filter out "beta" shlt from the news page?
[Reply]
2
0
yabbaDABdo
(6 mins ago)
It’s only a matter of time until it’s only one site. If anyone is taking bets, I am assuming a July merger
[Reply]
1
0
Caiokv
(1 mins ago)
@yabbaDABdo
: that is a very disturbing prediction.
[Reply]
3
0
marrihuan
(19 mins ago)
TV On The Radio is always a good choice
[Reply]
1
0
Msicola
(48 mins ago)
Love seeing the sensor on the rear coil... I try to explain to people that real data is key to a good suspension tune..
[Reply]
2
0
andrewrider
(23 mins ago)
Nice to see good free content still.
[Reply]
1
0
nurseben
(17 mins ago)
So high pivot for racing downhill, low pivot for everything else, got it! This is pretty cool stuff.
[Reply]
2
0
Dogl0rd
(11 mins ago)
Here come the pay articles...
[Reply]
1
0
ElDebarge
(37 mins ago)
dude needs a light sponsor. anyone, anyone, Outbound? anyone?
[Reply]
1
0
BMXrad
(29 mins ago)
Brilliant stuff keep us informed please.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
(8 mins ago)
Also, can't go wrong w/ a water-to-Coors comparison and TV on the Radio...
[Reply]
1
0
vandall
(7 mins ago)
I would have asked for it to go.
[Reply]
1
0
speedy-fox2
(2 mins ago)
Yeaaah! We need more racers like this.
[Reply]
1
0
whichoneispink
(1 hours ago)
Quattro oooh yeeeea
[Reply]
1
0
Broth-Ratchurch
(5 mins ago)
West First represent!
[Reply]
1
2
Middnight
(1 hours ago)
Dos
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
10
dirtmcleod
(1 hours ago)
First
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherusername
(1 hours ago)
Thirst
[Reply]
1
1
dirtmcleod
(1 hours ago)
@justanotherusername
: Lol nah
[Reply]
1
1
dirtmcleod
(1 hours ago)
@justanotherusername
: I really just had nothing constructive or interesting to say but it was blank.
[Reply]
3
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
@ dirtmcleod: You mean first in below threshold.
[Reply]
3
1
dirtmcleod
(48 mins ago)
@neimbc
: I'll take it.
[Reply]
