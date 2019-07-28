Video: Neko Mulally POV - USA National Championships 2019

Jul 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Watch Neko Mulally tackle the dry and dusty USA Nationals downhill track in Winter Park, CO

Videos Neko Mulally DH Racing


5 Comments

  • + 3
 Yawn..... sorry WP I love ya, but I wish the powers that be would let you cut a raw new track for the race. If Colorado is going to run Nationals down existing bike park trails I wish Keystone would have been up for it.
  • + 2
 Quite long "fire road" sections.
  • + 1
 Looks pretty darn fun to me. At least the fireroad sections look fast and the track is nice and long.
  • - 1
 Looks every bit as tough as any World Cup coarse!
  • + 2
 I hope that is sarcasm. It’s a long one though!

