Video: Neko Mulally POV - USA National Championships 2019
Jul 28, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Watch Neko Mulally tackle the dry and dusty USA Nationals downhill track in Winter Park, CO
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
yourbuddyjc
(21 mins ago)
Yawn..... sorry WP I love ya, but I wish the powers that be would let you cut a raw new track for the race. If Colorado is going to run Nationals down existing bike park trails I wish Keystone would have been up for it.
[Reply]
+ 2
kyytaM
(25 mins ago)
Quite long "fire road" sections.
[Reply]
+ 1
motomike138
(10 mins ago)
Looks pretty darn fun to me. At least the fireroad sections look fast and the track is nice and long.
[Reply]
- 1
Northtwin
(33 mins ago)
Looks every bit as tough as any World Cup coarse!
[Reply]
+ 2
Carruthers
(21 mins ago)
I hope that is sarcasm. It’s a long one though!
[Reply]
