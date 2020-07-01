With no travel and lots of extra time at home this summer, Neko has been putting in some long days to build a new bike park down the road from his house at Camp Kanuga in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Jack Berg came out to ride and film for a week but being rained out every day, they weren't able to showcase many of the jumps and features but they did end up filming this raw video in two hours one morning during a break from the rain to film some raw riding on the fresh and raw trails.
The trail system at Ride Kanuga will open to the public later this month. For more information, check out www.ridekanuga.com
or @Ride_Kanuga
on Instagram.
Video: Produced By Newground, filmed by Jack Berg
