Video: Neko Mulally Shreds Some of the Best Turns in the World in Morgins

Aug 20, 2021
by e*thirteen components  


Switzerland is home to some of the best tracks in the world, Champery to name one! It’s not uncommon for riders who’ve spent time in Morzine, France to hop on the first-morning chair over to Switzerland to shred the Swiss National track. They then find themselves ripping some of the best turns in the world in a sweet spot called Morgins. It’s favoured by many pros in the mid-season break and once you ride it, it’s easy to see why... or you can just watch this shreddit.

Neko opens the throttle, enjoys the flow and goes big on-board his Intense prototype fitted with our e*thirteen LG1r Carbon DH wheels, Plus cranks and LG1r Chainguide.

Neko Shreds Morgins Best
Regions in Article
Morgins

Posted In:
Videos Ethirteen Neko Mulally


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Got a commencal supreme with E13 wheels and they suck so much… the spokes come undone every ride, and the rims have been strait for one run….. got them checked out by multiple shops in Morzine/les Gets.

Nothing seems to help…
  • 1 0
 Nice Ad, now get over to Neko's youtube channel for the full day out + behinds the scenes thank to Logan Wink

