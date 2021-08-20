Video: Neko Mulally Shreds Some of the Best Turns in the World in Morgins

Switzerland is home to some of the best tracks in the world, Champery to name one! It’s not uncommon for riders who’ve spent time in Morzine, France to hop on the first-morning chair over to Switzerland to shred the Swiss National track. They then find themselves ripping some of the best turns in the world in a sweet spot called Morgins. It’s favoured by many pros in the mid-season break and once you ride it, it’s easy to see why... or you can just watch this shreddit.
Neko opens the throttle, enjoys the flow and goes big on-board his Intense prototype fitted with our e*thirteen LG1r Carbon DH wheels
, Plus cranks and LG1r Chainguide.
