Video: Neko Mulally Tackles the US Open in Frameworks Ep. 11
Sep 22, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
1 Comments
Last race of the season here in Killington Mountain for the U.S Open of mountain biking. We had a great weekend of racing that felt like when we were kids. We also picked up some new frames from Frank on our way up!
—
Neko Mulally
Posted In:
Videos
Neko Mulally
DH Racing
US Open
t-rick
(40 mins ago)
Amazing music and editing as always. Stoked with what's next for the Fw team! Maybe another US rider on the team ???
