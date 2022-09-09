Watch
Video: Neko Mulally Takes His Best Result of the Season at Val di Sole in Frameworks Ep. 10
Sep 9, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
3 Comments
Follow along as we wrap up our first season racing World Cups as Frameworks Racing! We have some custom gear for world champs and the best result of the year at Val Di Sole.
—
Neko Mulally
Posted In:
Videos
Neko Mulally
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
Score
Time
3
0
chix1
(28 mins ago)
Great work guys. Loved following this whole thing. Videos have such a feel good factor to them. Good luck next year.
[Reply]
3
1
29er1
(43 mins ago)
Good work Neko
[Reply]
1
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(19 mins ago)
Why did someone dislike this comment? Nothing wrong with giving credit where credit is due. Especially when they've obviously been putting in a lot of work on the bike and he hasn't given up despite some less than optimal results.
[Reply]
