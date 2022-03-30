Video: Neko Mulally Takes His New Bike Racing - Frameworks Ep. 4

Lourdes- bummed to miss the cut in qualifying yesterday. This crew did such a great job, my bike worked great, and I’m really proud of the program we put together. I’m bummed I didn’t do it justice!



I had a messy qualifying run and as much as I didn’t let it bother me, racing with a broken finger was always going to be tough. My splits faded pretty bad due to that, but I still could have made it happen with better execution. 1 sec too slow. Disappointing but that’s racing.



I put so much time and energy into getting here and having this program ready. Logistics are bike design are off my to do list, so from now until the next race I can focus on riding and training. I knew this project would be tough, especially the DIY way I’m doing it, but I’m up for the challenge. Really appreciate all the positive vibes sent my way, upward from here. — Neko Mulally on Instagram