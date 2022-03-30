close
Video: Neko Mulally Takes His New Bike Racing - Frameworks Ep. 4

Mar 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Neko Mulally and his younger brother Colin head overseas to race the first round of the downhill World Cup in Lourdes, France. Although Neko broke his finger three weeks prior to the race, he was a good sport about it and lined up anyway, missing out on qualifying by just one second.

bigquotesLourdes- bummed to miss the cut in qualifying yesterday. This crew did such a great job, my bike worked great, and I’m really proud of the program we put together. I’m bummed I didn’t do it justice!

I had a messy qualifying run and as much as I didn’t let it bother me, racing with a broken finger was always going to be tough. My splits faded pretty bad due to that, but I still could have made it happen with better execution. 1 sec too slow. Disappointing but that’s racing.

I put so much time and energy into getting here and having this program ready. Logistics are bike design are off my to do list, so from now until the next race I can focus on riding and training. I knew this project would be tough, especially the DIY way I’m doing it, but I’m up for the challenge. Really appreciate all the positive vibes sent my way, upward from here.Neko Mulally on Instagram





Photos: Nathan Hughes

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 We're all pulling for you !
  • 2 0
 This is one of the most interesting things happening in racing at the moment. Can't wait to see what they can pull off at Fort William.
  • 1 0
 That bike is beautiful! those fat square chainstays + seatstays give me all kinds of memories of the old FTW bikes that used to roll around the Northeast!
  • 3 0
 Love to see it!
  • 1 0
 I am really exciting seeing this. Can't wait to see what you can do Neko.

#freedom.
  • 2 0
 Get well soon Neko!

Post a Comment



