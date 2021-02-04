Pinkbike.com
Video: Neko Mulally Tests his New Custom Prototype M279
Feb 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
I have received my own geo M279. Very similar to the one Aaron Gwin is on which is the same as the one I raced this past season at the World Cups. My bike is slightly longer reach and rear end, but other than that it is very similar.
—
Neko Mulally
3
0
Clarkeh
(18 mins ago)
1st world country you reckon? I don't know about that...
[Reply]
2
0
vhdh666
(16 mins ago)
did I see that right, Maxxis tyres? They're sponsored by Kenda innit?
[Reply]
1
0
likehell
(2 mins ago)
looks more like a Kenda Pinner front and rear
[Reply]
1
0
sralph
(2 mins ago)
Pretty sure those are Kendas on there...Pinner?
[Reply]
