Video: Neko Mulally Tests his New Custom Prototype M279

Feb 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesI have received my own geo M279. Very similar to the one Aaron Gwin​ is on which is the same as the one I raced this past season at the World Cups. My bike is slightly longer reach and rear end, but other than that it is very similar. Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Neko Mulally


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 1st world country you reckon? I don't know about that...
  • 2 0
 did I see that right, Maxxis tyres? They're sponsored by Kenda innit?
  • 1 0
 looks more like a Kenda Pinner front and rear
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure those are Kendas on there...Pinner?

