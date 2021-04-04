Video: Neko Mulally Tests if a Lighter Bike is Faster for Racing

Apr 4, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Does 3lbs make a difference?

Posted In:
Videos Intense Neko Mulally Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
121710 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
70591 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
68133 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
59229 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
54210 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
49983 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
44310 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
41799 views

3 Comments

  • 1 3
 @mikelevy is going: Oh I like what I am hearing... water bottles everywhere...

Also, here’s the proof from Neko! All DH bikes run gearboxes for 2025! One water bottle worth of weight off the rear and 2 near the bottom bracket.
  • 1 0
 youre back
  • 2 0
 БУЕРАК ))

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007510
Mobile Version of Website