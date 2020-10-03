Video: Neko Mulally Tests the Prototype Intense Mullet DH Bike

Oct 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesToday we are back at windrock riding the proto intense mullet dh rig! I was able to get my hands on one at home before worlds to help get the set up dialed and get the bike ready to race in a few weeks! Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Neko Mulally Vlogs


