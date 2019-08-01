Video: Behind the Scenes with Intense Factory Racing as Neko Mulally Defends his US National Champ Title

Aug 1, 2019
by IFR Intense Factory Racing  


bigquotesI didn’t feel like that was a winning run, I felt super uncomfortable. Really stoked how it worked out with these big ol' legs and lungs. It’s not tangible, but momentum in sports and athletes is real and this going to get me going on a good path the rest of this season.Neko Mulally


Dual slalom was a good little addition to the week. P8 for Neko and the end of day.


Defending his title successfully is the exact fuel in the tank that Neko asked for. Fired up and hungry he's off to Val Di Sole for the next world cup.



3 Comments

  • + 6
 first comment finally... now to make it great one. Neko I remember when you shuttled me at windrock and the e brake was out in the truck, you got out and all of us in the back rolled down the road and you and to run to the dive seat and hit the brake so 20 of us didnt die Smile thank you for not letting me die that day!!
  • + 2
 Get it Neko! Glad to see you shredding and representing the east coast well \m/
  • + 1
 Nice job Nico and IFR!! ????????????

