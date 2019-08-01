Video: Behind the Scenes with Intense Factory Racing as Neko Mulally Defends his US National Champ Title

|I didn’t feel like that was a winning run, I felt super uncomfortable. Really stoked how it worked out with these big ol' legs and lungs. It’s not tangible, but momentum in sports and athletes is real and this going to get me going on a good path the rest of this season.—Neko Mulally
Dual slalom was a good little addition to the week. P8 for Neko and the end of day.
Defending his title successfully is the exact fuel in the tank that Neko asked for. Fired up and hungry he's off to Val Di Sole for the next world cup.
3 Comments
Post a Comment