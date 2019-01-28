Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: New Bike Day for Gwin, Moir & Mulally at the Intense Factory Team Camp in California
Jan 28, 2019
by
Intense Cycles
Intense Factory Team Camp
by
intensecyclesusa
Views: 4,343
Faves:
9
Comments: 1
Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir and Neko Mulally ride their Fox-equipped Intense M29s for the first time.
See the full team release
here
.
MENTIONS:
@intensecyclesusa
Score
Time
+ 10
landscapeben
(1 hours ago)
"Do I know what I'm doing today? As opposed to... another day?"
awesome quote, I'm gonna be using that!
[Reply]
+ 2
tbmaddux
(54 mins ago)
You forgot to mention the all-important [ sunglasses ] for emphasis.
[Reply]
+ 10
robito
(1 hours ago)
That team is stacked. What happened to the beer sponsor Neko?
[Reply]
+ 8
SnowshoeRider4Life
(1 hours ago)
the Adidas TLD kits are pimp
[Reply]
+ 1
brookesbruno
(11 mins ago)
THEY ARE SO SICK!
[Reply]
+ 7
kind0fimportant
(1 hours ago)
Gwin's gap at 1:31.... yikes
[Reply]
+ 6
watchmen
(37 mins ago)
I find your lack of Jack going 'yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaa' disturbing.
[Reply]
+ 3
watchtower
(44 mins ago)
"We're gonna be up there" i reckon they will too, roll on WC
#1
[Reply]
+ 1
tufty
(4 mins ago)
Good luck with it all. Very excited to watch how this season unfolds with all these changes
[Reply]
+ 2
eurospek
(26 mins ago)
One team. Three different kits. Though adidas tld is the real mvp.
[Reply]
+ 2
srjacobs
(22 mins ago)
2:03 was the most awkward I've ever seen Gwin on a bike, lol.
[Reply]
+ 1
RCederholm
(5 mins ago)
I thought that as well when I first watched it. An interesting clip to share out of all the ones likely captures.
[Reply]
+ 1
CaptainVonAwesome
(5 mins ago)
#29
[Reply]
+ 3
max87
(43 mins ago)
that scrub though....
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
This Gwin kid is super smooth! Looks like he has a future in WC racing!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Neale1978
(7 mins ago)
Hell yeah. That's the first 29" frame I've been into. The raw footage that'll come from the WC tracks will be awesome.
[Reply]
+ 1
xcspeed05
(2 mins ago)
Gwin’s frothing on that M29.
[Reply]
+ 1
ADGproductions
(14 mins ago)
So sick! Same production company behind the edit as the YT MOB videos?
[Reply]
- 2
Myfianceemademedoit
(1 hours ago)
This coming DH season is going to be Intense for sure. But seriously, why won't one of these sponsor brands just design a race kit to look like full on pajamas? Have some fun with it, you're one step away.
[Reply]
+ 1
zyoungson
(20 mins ago)
Dream team !
[Reply]
+ 1
clayxbmx
(8 mins ago)
That was pretty intense
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
