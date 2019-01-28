VIDEOS

Video: New Bike Day for Gwin, Moir & Mulally at the Intense Factory Team Camp in California

Jan 28, 2019
by Intense Cycles  
Intense Factory Team Camp

by intensecyclesusa
Views: 4,343    Faves: 9    Comments: 1


Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir and Neko Mulally ride their Fox-equipped Intense M29s for the first time.

See the full team release here.

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa


21 Comments

  • + 10
 "Do I know what I'm doing today? As opposed to... another day?" lol awesome quote, I'm gonna be using that!
  • + 2
 You forgot to mention the all-important [ sunglasses ] for emphasis.
  • + 10
 That team is stacked. What happened to the beer sponsor Neko?
  • + 8
 the Adidas TLD kits are pimp
  • + 1
 THEY ARE SO SICK!
  • + 7
 Gwin's gap at 1:31.... yikes
  • + 6
 I find your lack of Jack going 'yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaa' disturbing.
  • + 3
 "We're gonna be up there" i reckon they will too, roll on WC #1
  • + 1
 Good luck with it all. Very excited to watch how this season unfolds with all these changes
  • + 2
 One team. Three different kits. Though adidas tld is the real mvp.
  • + 2
 2:03 was the most awkward I've ever seen Gwin on a bike, lol.
  • + 1
 I thought that as well when I first watched it. An interesting clip to share out of all the ones likely captures.
  • + 1
 #29
  • + 3
 that scrub though....
  • + 2
 This Gwin kid is super smooth! Looks like he has a future in WC racing!!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah. That's the first 29" frame I've been into. The raw footage that'll come from the WC tracks will be awesome.
  • + 1
 Gwin’s frothing on that M29.
  • + 1
 So sick! Same production company behind the edit as the YT MOB videos?
  • - 2
 This coming DH season is going to be Intense for sure. But seriously, why won't one of these sponsor brands just design a race kit to look like full on pajamas? Have some fun with it, you're one step away.
  • + 1
 Dream team !
  • + 1
 That was pretty intense

Post a Comment



