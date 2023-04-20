WTB's New Devo E-Bike Saddle Has a Handle

PRESS RELEASE: WTB
There's no getting around it...e-bikes are heavy. Even light e-bikes are heavy. Every other heavy item has a handle, so why not e-bikes? The Pickup
handle on our new Devo saddle provides a simple yet effective place to grab and lift your bike during both transport and on-trail situations. Examples include lifting your bike onto a rack, moving it around the garage, or hoisting it over rocks and logs on unrideable sections of trail. The patent-pending Pickup handle makes life easier when you want it, then disappears beneath you when you don't.Unnoticeable While Pedaling
While it may look like the hole interferes with where you sit on the saddle, we placed Pickup behind the sit bone contact area to make it completely unnoticeable while pedaling. We’ve confirmed this through hundreds of hours of ride testing and pressure mapping. Pickup provides an easy way to lift, push and transport your e-bike without sacrificing any pedaling comfort in the process.
Fiber-Infused Fusion Form Base
|I don’t notice the hole in my saddle until I need it. I thought I’d notice it while pedaling with the saddle dropped a bit but even then it disappears beneath you. That’s coming from somebody with a big ass! Asses may vary. Probably suggested by 9 out of 10 e-bikers.—Mark Weir, e-bike aficionado who needs no introduction
New Fusion Form base allows us to more precisely fine-tune the amount of fiber infused into the nylon of each specific saddle model to create a flex profile that balances comfort, support and durability to match the intended use of a saddle. E-MTB riders tend to remain seated and spin through technical climbs where a rider on an unassisted bike would likely stand up to pedal. Due to this, we reduced the amount of fiber in the Devo’s Fusion Form base, which improved base flex and damping to make it more forgiving and comfortable while pedaling over rough terrain.Full-Power, Full-Battery Comfort
The Devo features our Medium level of padding thickness, which eliminates pressure points in the sit bone area while still providing lasting comfort for both quick laps and full-battery adventures. The width outline of the Devo gradually increases through the front half of the saddle before quickly widening out to create the primary area for sit bone support. This allows you to stay seated in a locked-in position and crank hard without the insides of your thighs rubbing on the saddle edges.
The Devo’s wide nose encourages riders to scoot forward to maximize power output and keep the front wheel down on steep, technical climbs. Its short 260mm overall length and rounded tail profile prevents the Devo from snagging your shorts while moving on and off the saddle, while also making it easier to quickly return to a seated position.One Width. Two Padding Options.
The Devo is available in a Medium (142mm) width, which is designed to best fit riders with sit bones that are 100-130mm apart. Versions of the Devo with cromoly or stainless steel rails feature our HLX padding, while the model with titanium rails features our premier DNA padding. HLX padding is plusher than our DNA padding, which makes it a great option for those who prioritize squishiness rather than weight savings. DNA is our highest performance and lightest weight padding for unbeatable comfort and support on long rides.Availability
The suggested retail price of the Devo is $95.95 for cromoly rails, $119.95 for stainless steel rails and $142.95 for titanium rails. Devo saddles will be available at WTB retailers around the world in the weeks ahead and are immediately available in North America through WTB.com.
