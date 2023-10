Follow along with Mitch Ropelato and friends during an epic summer ride at home in Utah. Mitch and crew crash a peaceful morning ride and turn it into a day of hitting the best trails that Salt Lake Valley has to offer.There is nothing Mitch's buddy Kermit desires more than to get some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the office. Mitch isn't going to let that happen.Cannondale l Jack Berg