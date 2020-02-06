Video: New Helmets and Colours at the Commencal / Muc-Off by Riding Addiction Team Launch

The Commencal Vallnord downhill team has established itself as one of the most electrifying teams on the UCI DH World Cup Series these past few years, and we couldn’t be prouder to become a part of such an exciting programme. We look forward to working with the Commencal / Muc-Off team on developing new and exciting products, as well as supporting them in their mission to dominate the sport. To see the brand with so much presence at World Cup level makes me personally very proud and this I know is echoed throughout the whole team at Muc-Off — Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off