Video: New Helmets and Colours at the Commencal / Muc-Off by Riding Addiction Team Launch

Press Release: Muc Off
Muc-Off is proud to announce it will become official title sponsor for World Cup downhill racing team Commencal / Muc-Off by Riding Addiction, previously known as Commencal Vallnord, for the next three years.
The global team based in France is well-known for taking over the downhill scene in the past two years, with 25 World Cup podiums since 2018, including 17 wins. The 2020 team consists of Amaury Pierron, World Cup Series Winner in 2018 and Runner-Up in 2019; Myriam Nicole, 2019 World Champion, Thibault Daprela, Junior World Cup Series Winner in both 2018 and 2019, Rémi Thirion, World Cup Series Veteran, as well as Gaëtan and Thibault Ruffin.
Meet the 2020 Commencal / Muc-Off roster
|The Commencal Vallnord downhill team has established itself as one of the most electrifying teams on the UCI DH World Cup Series these past few years, and we couldn’t be prouder to become a part of such an exciting programme. We look forward to working with the Commencal / Muc-Off team on developing new and exciting products, as well as supporting them in their mission to dominate the sport. To see the brand with so much presence at World Cup level makes me personally very proud and this I know is echoed throughout the whole team at Muc-Off—Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off
Muc-Off will be supplying the team, including both riders and mechanics, with a full arsenal of products from their Clean, Protect and Lube collections. This includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner; the flagship product that launched the brand back in 1994.
With Muc-Off’s recent investment in state-of-the-art tribology equipment, the team will also benefit from the brand’s in-depth research and development around high-performance products and world-leading drivetrain optimisation.
On top of that, Commencal / Muc-Off will be running the full Muc-Off range of tubeless products - from Tubeless Valves and No Puncture Hassle Sealant to the Muc-Off Rim Tape and other tubeless accessories to ensure the riders remain puncture-protected during the course of the 2020 UCI World Cup Series.
All riders - with the exception of Red Bull athlete Myriam Nicole – have now received their custom Bell team helmets, designed by the in-house creative team at Muc-Off, and will be racing in their own individual designs by the start of the season. Amaury Pierron was the first to benefit from his very own design and the Monster Energy x Muc-Off custom helmet, with bold pink tiger print and silver stars, has already been taken for a few test laps at the team training camp in Portugal.
|We are very excited to start that new chapter with Muc-Off and we can’t wait to be at the races under our new Commencal / Muc-Off colours. It’s a great opportunity to work with such a powerful brand and a great bunch of committed people who share our vision of racing! Their proven range of bicycle care and maintenance products will definitely give us a competitive advantage, ensuring our Commencal Supremes work perfectly in any condition as well as looking box fresh on and off the tracks!—Thibaut Ruffin, Team Manager at Commencal / Muc-Off by Riding Addiction
