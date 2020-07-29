Video: Panzer Updates its Evo Insert

Jul 29, 2020
by Ride PANZER  
by RidePANZER
Views: 26    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release: Ride Panzer

After 3 years in the insert market, at Panzer we have developed the second generation of inserts, it has named Evo. This generation gives more protection to the rim, more durability and structural rigidity to the insert. 

With a 15% weight reduction, the new Evo shape significantly increases structural rigidity thanks to an "internal reinforcement laminate" to make it even more rigid.

PANZER EVO Box
Panzer Evo special box with 125ml Tubeless Sealant

The New material named Gen3l has been developed with a clear objective: increasing the level of rim protection and extending the life of the insert itself, without negatively impacting on the insert’s weight. This material has an enormous capacity to absorb impact, and thanks to the addition of an internal reinforcement laminate its structural rigidity, the resistance to deformation and stretching has been reduced to 200%.

EVO Shape detail.

Detail photo of how PANZER EVO works
Drop of Iago Garay and Sergio Layos
Detail photo of how Panzer Evo works

With the new Panzer Evo shape, the total volume of the insert has been reduced by 20%, protection in the area with the highest exposure to impact has been increased, and maximum adjustment of the insert to the rim has been achieved without negatively impacting on ease of installation.

These significant modifications entail an increase in the volume of air inside the tyre, allowing greater freedom in terms of tyre deformation.

Sergio Layos in Benalm dena La Ca ada del Lobo trail.

Panzer Evo is available in 29 and 27´5 for Enduro and Downhill, and 29 XC.

29 End/DH:
Weight 90 gr.
Tire Size 2.3 - 2.6¨

27´5 End/ DH:
Weight 80 gr.
Tire Size 2.3 - 2.6¨

29 XC:
Weight 60 gr.
Tire Size 2.0 - 2.3¨


PANZER EVO 29 XC
PANZER EVO 27 5 End DH
Panzer Evo 29 XC and 27.5 Enduro and DH.

PANZER EVO 29 End DH
Panzer Evo 29 Enduro and DH.

The new Panzer Evo is available at a price of 49.90 € including a 125ml of Panzer Sealant. and we will keep the old Panzer Classic model on the market with the Gen10 material, at a price from 35.00 €, with 125 ml. of Sealant.

To avoid compatibility problems with too aggressive tubeless sealant, Panzer includes a 125 ml. for your first dose. The first sealant compatible with any insert, latex and ammonia free.

Panzer Evo is already available in all the countries where we have distribution. You can consult any information or request its distribution on the web: www.ridepanzer.com.

Photo sequence with Iago Garay in the spot La Casa in Mijas M laga. Photo taken by Fernando Marmolejo.
Iago Garay sequence in the spot "La Casita". Photo Fernando Marmolejo.

Riders: Iago Garay and Sergio Layos. Photographer and Filmmaker: Fernando Marmolejo.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Panzer Panzer Evo


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
131291 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
86564 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
65457 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
64267 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
52042 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45858 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
36390 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
35195 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Lighter and cheaper than cushcore, seems like a good option.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008419
Mobile Version of Website