Video: New Tires, Accessories & Apparel - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 15, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Normally, we'd be reporting from Monterey, California, but once again it's virtual trade show time. There's still plenty to talk about, though, and in this video you'll see Kenda's Gran Mudda tire, Syncros' simple and effective tube holder, Lezyne's new mini-pump, Smith's new sunglasses, some snazzy pants from TLD, and Dynaplug's more affordable tire plugger.








Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Pond Beaver 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
94184 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
61345 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
60589 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
50521 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
46259 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
43282 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
42971 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
41678 views

21 Comments

  • 66 6
 Annnnd one more video that should have been photos.
  • 4 2
 I am longing for an official video for release of a tube strap where some dude shreds the woods... lots of slomo and after effects ala CSI
  • 1 0
 And it's not even timestamped.
  • 1 0
 Seriously. I'm not clicking this video.
  • 23 1
 I think pinkbike needs to realize most of us browse this site at work or university, so we cant watch videos as easily as reading an article. On the other hand, I think pinkbikers need to realize Pinkbike makes profits from youtube videos to fund the growth of the site. If there was at least a small write up with the videos, it would be very helpful for people like me that are going to completely skip this article. I'm willing to spend work time on pinkbike when works slow, but my freetime is more important than watching a youtube video.
  • 12 1
 No you are wrong

97% of pinkbike browsing is done on the shitter. I have researched this extensively

Years ago walking past toilets I would hear ‘damn 29ers’

Then it was ‘what is this boost nonsense’

Then ‘superboost? Really?’

Now it’s ‘another feckin video’
  • 1 0
 @rudymedea: Well said sir
  • 7 0
 I am at the office with a cup of coffe on my left hand, I found the article very interesting, read Kaz as author of the article, and i was.... this is going to be a good morning read....(all of this with a Vince McMahon reaction meme face)

then the video popped up, sh#t, let me grab those headphones then.
  • 11 0
 Ahh the PB version of a meeting that should have been an email.
  • 1 0
 after Levy left, things...did not go well for a while, and it was hard to see... it just nice to win one
  • 4 1
 - Kenda Tires that look like Assegai or something
- A tinny Lezyne Pump
- Smith sunglasses they look like 100%
- Giro Shoes, looks like a alpine hiking shoe
- Some not so fancy tube/pump holder for your frame
- TLD bike pants
  • 1 0
 the true hero that we needed
  • 8 2
 Why the video for this ?????
  • 11 5
 videos suck
  • 3 2
 I understand the want to produce more videos now that things like YouTube can make you some good money with enough hits. Many younger demographics let's say 18-25 are not going to read a whole article but they will watch a video and more than likely will watch the video at the bike shop they work at, which means more eyes are on it and the computer they are watching it on is also the one they drop orders on. I understand why you guys are doing it.


But maybe we could ask for a like 50/50? Have the video be somewhat of a quick overview of each product and maybe like 1 or 2 key notes. Then just say at the end of the video that if you wanna learn more click the link below and have it bring you back to this page where's there is a full product specs list plus a little write up from the company. I don't even see having the write up be something PB has to put together, just have the companies send something In.
  • 1 0
 Sorry I should have mentioned this. I watched the video drinking coffee this morning. While watching I just lizard brained my way through my phone to PB website... PB! Literally low amounts of work for a better user experience for everyone!
  • 3 1
 I'd love to be able to read a transcript of this video with screen shots of each product, much quicker to parse that and see if there's anything worth my attention.
  • 1 0
 The homepage banner ad is for sram roadie stuff? On pinkbike... wtf
  • 1 0
 where is Levy? we need answers.
  • 1 0
 TIL about tire cutters.
  • 1 0
 WHERE IS LEVY???

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010399
Mobile Version of Website