Video: New Tires, Accessories & Apparel - Pond Beaver 2021

Normally, we'd be reporting from Monterey, California, but once again it's virtual trade show time. There's still plenty to talk about, though, and in this video you'll see Kenda's Gran Mudda tire, Syncros' simple and effective tube holder, Lezyne's new mini-pump, Smith's new sunglasses, some snazzy pants from TLD, and Dynaplug's more affordable tire plugger.
21 Comments
97% of pinkbike browsing is done on the shitter. I have researched this extensively
Years ago walking past toilets I would hear ‘damn 29ers’
Then it was ‘what is this boost nonsense’
Then ‘superboost? Really?’
Now it’s ‘another feckin video’
then the video popped up, sh#t, let me grab those headphones then.
- A tinny Lezyne Pump
- Smith sunglasses they look like 100%
- Giro Shoes, looks like a alpine hiking shoe
- Some not so fancy tube/pump holder for your frame
- TLD bike pants
But maybe we could ask for a like 50/50? Have the video be somewhat of a quick overview of each product and maybe like 1 or 2 key notes. Then just say at the end of the video that if you wanna learn more click the link below and have it bring you back to this page where's there is a full product specs list plus a little write up from the company. I don't even see having the write up be something PB has to put together, just have the companies send something In.
