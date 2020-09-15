Video: New Ubisoft Video Game Lets You Ride Red Bull Rampage

Mountain bike video games
have a pretty patchy history with some notable highs being Downhill Domination, Descenders and Shred 2 and some notable lows being... pretty much everything else. While skateboarding got Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, snowboarding got SSX and BMX got Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX, mountain biking has been left by the wayside with no big developers really stepping up to the plate to make an mtb game, until now.
Riders Republic (sic) is a new video game from Ubisoft that pits action sports fans against each other in a mass multiplayer experience. Players can choose to ride snowboards, skis, wingsuits, road bikes, or, most interestingly to us, slopestyle and downhill mountain bikes.
From what we can gather, this isn't going to be a hyper-realistic sim game but a cartoony, fun experience that allows you to compete between disciplines. There is an element of realism though that comes from being able to ride licensed bikes from brands including Commencal, YT, Santa Cruz, and Specialized, and the ability to ride real events and locations such as Red Bull Rampage and Mammoth Mountain. In fact, you can ride at seven US National Parks in total: Mammoth Mountain, Yosemite, Grand Teton, Sequoia Park, Bryce Canyon, Zion and Canyonland.
The Red Bull Rampage section of the trailer hints at a first person mode
There's a solo play career mode where you can climb through the ranks to become a pro or there will also be online modes that include the following competitions:
- Competitions: Competitive races and trick challenges playable in PvP
- Mass Starts: 50+ player races where nothing is off limits
- Multiplayer Team Modes: 6v6 team PvP matchups
- Community Jams: 50+ player events which randomly pop up on the map
- Online Cups: The ranked multiplayer progression of the game, where you can make your way up the leaderboard
The game will be released on February 25 2021 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, X Box Series X, X Box One, PC and Stadia but it can be pre-ordered now. More info, here
