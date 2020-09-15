Video: New Ubisoft Video Game Lets You Ride Red Bull Rampage

The Red Bull Rampage section of the trailer hints at a first person mode

Press Release: Ubisoft



ABOUT RIDERS REPUBLIC



Live out the rider's fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain... all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass PvP races with more than 50 other players.



Key Features:



JUMP INTO A MASS SOCIAL PLAYGROUND



From snowy mountains to arid canyons, ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have all been faithfully transposed and mashed up together to create the most unique and lively playground. Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders.



MANAGE YOUR CAREER AND MAKE IT TO THE TOP OF THE LADDER



Create and shape your own rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of your avatar. Whether you want to be the best snowboarder alive or the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible. Make a name for yourself in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard in career mode and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports.



MAKE THE MOST OF NEXT GEN GAMEPLAY



Riders Republic will run at 60 FPS on next gen consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.

