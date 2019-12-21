Video: Newfoundland Nostalgia with Matt Beer

Home on the Rock // Newfoundland Nostalgia with Matt Beer

As a Newfoundland native now living in BC, Matt Beer’s return home each year is a time to visit with the people and places that shaped his youth. With a core crew of friends—Lanchlan Roe-Bose, Kaelam Power, Mike Trickett and Chris Jerrett—who are always ready to rally, there’s never a dull moment, on or off the bikes. As life leads everyone in their own directions, which it tends to do, taking time to reconnect becomes ever more important.