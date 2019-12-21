Video: Newfoundland Nostalgia with Matt Beer

Dec 21, 2019
by Cycles Devinci  

Home on the Rock // Newfoundland Nostalgia with Matt Beer

As a Newfoundland native now living in BC, Matt Beer’s return home each year is a time to visit with the people and places that shaped his youth. With a core crew of friends—Lanchlan Roe-Bose, Kaelam Power, Mike Trickett and Chris Jerrett—who are always ready to rally, there’s never a dull moment, on or off the bikes. As life leads everyone in their own directions, which it tends to do, taking time to reconnect becomes ever more important.

Regions in Article
Newfoundland and Labrador

Posted In:
Videos Devinci


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
95057 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
81305 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
56611 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
47056 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44357 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
38992 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
38991 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
36257 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015726
Mobile Version of Website