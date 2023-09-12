Video: Nic Court Has a Pefect Summer Ride in 'Brain Freeze'

Some things never change. Summers are the best. Long days, warm breezes, and endless possibilities on how to spend a day.
For Vancouver Island-born Nic Court, the ideal summer day is nostalgic of many of our childhoods. Biking all over town, goin’ fast, huckin’ his meat, grabbin’ a sweet treat, and havin’ a blast. The only thing that could harsh the vibe is a brain freeze from chugging a massive slushy (or landing directly on your head). It's a sweet reminder that some things never change. Follow Nic aboard his Druid as he explores his hometown playground, rallies the Cowichan Valley’s endless trails, and beats the heat with a classic summertime refreshment.
While growing old is not optional, drinking partially frozen juice fast enough to trigger a headache will remain an option forever. It’s the little things. Now, get out there and ride your dang bike! It’s literally the best.
For Nic, fast is fun.
Bikes are pretty fun.