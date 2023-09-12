Video: Nic Court Has a Pefect Summer Ride in 'Brain Freeze'

Sep 12, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  


Some things never change. Summers are the best. Long days, warm breezes, and endless possibilities on how to spend a day.

For Vancouver Island-born Nic Court, the ideal summer day is nostalgic of many of our childhoods. Biking all over town, goin’ fast, huckin’ his meat, grabbin’ a sweet treat, and havin’ a blast. The only thing that could harsh the vibe is a brain freeze from chugging a massive slushy (or landing directly on your head). It's a sweet reminder that some things never change. Follow Nic aboard his Druid as he explores his hometown playground, rallies the Cowichan Valley’s endless trails, and beats the heat with a classic summertime refreshment.

While growing old is not optional, drinking partially frozen juice fast enough to trigger a headache will remain an option forever. It’s the little things. Now, get out there and ride your dang bike! It’s literally the best.

photo
Rider Name // Nic Court
Age: 26
Height: 6' 3"
Shoots: right
Bike: Druid XO, S3, 29
Instagram: @nic_court

bigquotesThe Cowichan Valley is arguably the best place to ride. Luckily I grew up here. This video is kind of like a Day in the life, but usually, a day in the life involves more friends and sometimes more beers.

Blessed to be part of the Forbidden Familia, one loveNic '8 mile' Court

photo
photo
For Nic, fast is fun.

photo

photo
photo
Bikes are pretty fun.


Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Nic Court
Video and Photography: Liam Morgan
Song: Mountain Annie - Fruition
#forbiddenbike #highpivotwitchcraft

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Gotta bit of style, that lad!





