Video: Nic Court Tears Up Some Fresh Vancouver Island Trails In 'Dewpoint'

Nic Court is the epitome of good times on bikes. It doesn't matter the occasion, when Nic is involved you can rest assured that shit-eating grins and corner destruction ensue. Catch up with Nic as he takes advantage of some glorious Vancouver Island conditions, cutting in some fresh tracks on Nanaimo's latest trails.
Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.
Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon... SIDE HITS ARCHIVE 001-011
Presented by: Forbidden Bike CompanyRider: Nic Court Video: Liam Morgan Song: Not (Edit) - Big Thief