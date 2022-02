"Adding powder skis to the snogos was a total game-changer last winter." - Boggs

Nicholi puts down a massive backflip at Woodward, Park City Josh Hoffer turns down the bars in Brighton's terrain park.

Nicholi Rogatkin and Reed Boggs take on winter for the second time on SNO-GOs. They charge deep powder among snow cake trees and blast never seen before tricks in Woodward Park City's new terrain park alongside SNO-GO rider Josh Hoffer to give everyone a taste of the future of winter mountain bike training. The season never ends.Discover SNO-GO Bikes at: sno-go.us Check out the battles from Nicholi nailing down the backflip and railslide.Want more? Check out this raw POV of the boys hammering through the trees at Brighton. Imagine 2-3 single tracks weaving back and forth and being able to jump from one to the other.Check out all the photos here Have you seen the original WHITE DIRT? Give it a watch here: