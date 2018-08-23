VIDEOS

Video: Nicholi Rogatkin & Reed Boggs Shred Highland MTB Park

Aug 23, 2018
by Highland Mountain Bike Park  
Nicholi Rogatkin & Reed Boggs | Where the Pros Train

by Highland-Mountain-Bike-Park
Photo by Peter Jamison
Nicholi Rogatkin, Reed Boggs, and David Lieb training at Highland prior to the recent slopestyle contests

Photo by Peter Jamison
Photo by Peter Jamison
A pro who can commonly be found at Highland, Reed Boggs tossing some dirt jump steeze.

Photo by Peter Jamison
Nac Nac, who's there?

bigquotesYou could ride Downhill bikes all around the mountain and you could ride the foam pit. They have an Air Bag, some drops, they just have everything to offer to better yourself in mountain bikingReed Boggs, Ayr Academy coach

Photo by Peter Jamison
Photo by Peter Jamison
Nicholi Rogatkin, putting in work at the world-class dirt jumps that Highland offers

bigquotesWith everything that Highland has to offer, it seriously makes it the perfect training grounds for me to be ready for every slope eventNicholi Rogatkin, Slopestyle Athlete

Learn more about Highland Mountain Bike Park & Highland Camps www.highlandmountain.com

 The first picture shows Nicholi with a visor... FAKE NEWS!! Haha jokes, jokes, you absolutely slay it my friend.
 More footage would be nice, is it me or are PB cutting back on all the footage they show?
 Bring back claymore challenge!!

