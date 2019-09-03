Video: Nicholi Rogatkin Goes Full Enduro in Finale Ligure - GoPro Track Down S1 EP5

Sep 3, 2019
by GoPro  

Finale is known as the iconic final stop of the EWS season, but we thought it'd be fun to bring a slopestyle legend to check it out. For the final episode of GoPro Track Down, Scotty Laughland heads to Finale Ligure to meet up with Nicholi Rogatkin. Can the slopestyle shredder go full enduro and keep up with Scotty?

Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe. Did you catch the previous episodes? Check out all the previous episodes here.


Join in with the Track Down Contest

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.

We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:

Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.

Contest Dates: July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019

Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park, Portugal:

Go Pro Top To Bottom POV Trail

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 2,930    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack



HOW TO ENTER


1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page



Presented by GoPro.


Regions in Article
Finale Ligure

Posted In:
Videos Gopro Track Down Nicholi Rogatkin Scotty Laughland Sponsored


6 Comments

  • 9 0
 Imposter, this guy has a visor.
  • 1 0
 for someone who is a freestyle champ, he has some awkward style off these little jumps. scotty lays down a nice scrub/whip while nicolai looks like me trying to throw tabes
  • 2 0
 When I grow up I’m gonna go full enduro, whatever that means
  • 1 0
 When was this filmed? Looks like December weather for finale!
  • 1 0
 Loved Rogatkin’s dropper post lever mount near his stem....lol
  • 1 0
 Flats or clipless???

