Video: Nicholi Rogatkin Goes Full Enduro in Finale Ligure - GoPro Track Down S1 EP5

Finale is known as the iconic final stop of the EWS season, but we thought it'd be fun to bring a slopestyle legend to check it out. For the final episode of GoPro Track Down, Scotty Laughland heads to Finale Ligure to meet up with Nicholi Rogatkin. Can the slopestyle shredder go full enduro and keep up with Scotty?
Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe. Did you catch the previous episodes? Check out all the previous episodes here
.
Join in with the Track Down Contest
To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.
We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video: Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.Contest Dates:
July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park
, Portugal:
Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:
- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack
1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page
Presented by GoPro.
6 Comments
Post a Comment