Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Nicholi Rogatkin's 2018 Highlights Edit is Massive
Dec 31, 2018
by
Nicholi Rogatkin
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Nicolai Rogatikin's 2018 Year End Highlights
by
nicholirogatkin
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 165
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
It’s been an absolutely insane year.
—
Nicholi Rogatkin
MENTIONS:
@nicholirogatkin
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
91548 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
54588 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
47583 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
45189 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
42561 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
37875 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
37866 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
28656 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
catweasel
(34 mins ago)
say what you want about his style or his helmet visor, but the guys attitude is world class.
[Reply]
+ 1
TheGnome
(12 mins ago)
My favorite slopestyle rider is Semenuk but this guy is my new favorite for competition because he is so happy for life and so upbeat too. Semenuk is like a technical rider while Rogatkin is a crowd rider to make the crowd upbeat. Really like that he is making new ground on what he can do and on he is learning to do some technical tricks like front flip double tail whip versus corked 1080. Really pushing his own envelope.
[Reply]
+ 4
fries
(29 mins ago)
Absolutely, and I think his style has taken a massive leap forward this year. Guy has mondo nuts
[Reply]
+ 1
fries
(3 mins ago)
This was supposed to be a reply to
@catweasel
. Happy new year!!
[Reply]
+ 5
Skootur
(19 mins ago)
Rogatkin in the next Rampage. Make it happen!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026914
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment