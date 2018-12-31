VIDEOS

Video: Nicholi Rogatkin's 2018 Highlights Edit is Massive

Dec 31, 2018
by Nicholi Rogatkin  
Nicolai Rogatikin's 2018 Year End Highlights

by nicholirogatkin
Views: 165    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


bigquotesIt’s been an absolutely insane year.Nicholi Rogatkin

Action from the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Action from the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018




MENTIONS: @nicholirogatkin


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
91548 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
54588 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
47583 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
45189 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
42561 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
37875 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
37866 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
28656 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 say what you want about his style or his helmet visor, but the guys attitude is world class.
  • + 1
 My favorite slopestyle rider is Semenuk but this guy is my new favorite for competition because he is so happy for life and so upbeat too. Semenuk is like a technical rider while Rogatkin is a crowd rider to make the crowd upbeat. Really like that he is making new ground on what he can do and on he is learning to do some technical tricks like front flip double tail whip versus corked 1080. Really pushing his own envelope.
  • + 4
 Absolutely, and I think his style has taken a massive leap forward this year. Guy has mondo nuts
  • + 1
 This was supposed to be a reply to @catweasel. Happy new year!!
  • + 5
 Rogatkin in the next Rampage. Make it happen!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026914
Mobile Version of Website