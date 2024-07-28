Pinkbike.com
Video: Nicholi Rogatkin's POV from Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 28, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Nicholi Rogatkin is a master in the slopestyle field and absolutely threw down for the finals. Jump on board to get his POV on this roller coaster ride from Red Bull Joyride 2024 at Crankworx Whistler.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Nicholi Rogatkin
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Slopestyle
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,321 articles
