Video: Nicholi Rogatkin's Winning Run from Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle 2022
Oct 10, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
12 Comments
Watch as Nicholi Rogatkin takes the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle gold medal.
—
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Nicholi Rogatkin
Crankworx Cairns
Slopestyle
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
1
iwantstinky
(1 hours ago)
Call me a casual fan... but this is exactly the sort of run I like to see winning a slopestyle contest, not a techy run with 25,000 barspins.
[Reply]
1
1
RedBurn
(27 mins ago)
is Emil overrated ?
[Reply]
2
0
wheelsmith
(23 mins ago)
Serious props to that cameramans cat-like reflexes
[Reply]
2
0
onemanarmy
(33 mins ago)
I honestly had him winning the last event as well. He's looking as good as he ever as. More variations. Some oppo. And the dudes a walking time bomb of energy. Good for the sport. Congrats dude that run was crazy.
[Reply]
3
0
Lanebobane
(57 mins ago)
Who's more fun to watch win? Rogatkin or Pierron?
[Reply]
1
1
jemstate21
(11 mins ago)
Pierron, racing is way more exiting than gymnastics on bikes tbh
[Reply]
2
0
kingbike2
(32 mins ago)
About time the most under appreciated rider in Slopestyel got some recognition!
[Reply]
2
0
dirtdiggler
(53 mins ago)
You need to spin to win, Bobby.
[Reply]
1
0
Evo6
(39 mins ago)
That's also the go-to for my days years ag competing in wakeboarding. flips won't win, but spins will. Or even better: flips WITH spins.
[Reply]
1
0
ArizonaJack
(27 mins ago)
I guess we know who won if you were waiting to watch it.
[Reply]
1
1
preach
(45 mins ago)
Everyone else- Let's land on the whaletail Rogat- Nah....
[Reply]
1
0
Dupak
(44 mins ago)
lets gooo
[Reply]
