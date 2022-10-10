Video: Nicholi Rogatkin's Winning Run from Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle 2022

Oct 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWatch as Nicholi Rogatkin takes the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle gold medal. Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Nicholi Rogatkin Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle


12 Comments

  • 19 1
 Call me a casual fan... but this is exactly the sort of run I like to see winning a slopestyle contest, not a techy run with 25,000 barspins.
  • 1 1
 is Emil overrated ?
  • 2 0
 Serious props to that cameramans cat-like reflexes
  • 2 0
 I honestly had him winning the last event as well. He's looking as good as he ever as. More variations. Some oppo. And the dudes a walking time bomb of energy. Good for the sport. Congrats dude that run was crazy.
  • 3 0
 Who's more fun to watch win? Rogatkin or Pierron?
  • 1 1
 Pierron, racing is way more exiting than gymnastics on bikes tbh
  • 2 0
 About time the most under appreciated rider in Slopestyel got some recognition!
  • 2 0
 You need to spin to win, Bobby.
  • 1 0
 That's also the go-to for my days years ag competing in wakeboarding. flips won't win, but spins will. Or even better: flips WITH spins.
  • 1 0
 I guess we know who won if you were waiting to watch it.
  • 1 1
 Everyone else- Let's land on the whaletail Rogat- Nah....
  • 1 0
 lets gooo





