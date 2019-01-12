VIDEOS

Video: Nicky D Shreds Santa Cruz

Jan 12, 2019
by Aaron Huang  
Timeless Wonderland

by Aaronhuang
Views: 2,017    Faves: 14    Comments: 0


Time flies, but some things never change. That sense of the clock ticking, gathering snapshots from each second of the day. The passing moments which flash before our eyes, where at any given moment, we can stop to realize where we’ve come from. Santa Cruz, the mountain bike mecca, is nothing more and nothing less than home to the protagonist of our story.


Growing up in the Santa Cruz mountains didn’t mean anything too special for Nick DiNapoli, aka Nicky D. Riding and racing dirt bikes during the early years meant spending hours going away from home. That all changed when he heard about a local high school mountain bike team in Scotts Valley in 2012. Having yet to ride a mountain bike, everything was new to Nicky. He quickly realized that there was much to appreciate in terms of local shreds. These trails taught Nicky the fundamentals and introduced him to the world of mountain biking.




Fast forward a few years, Nicky has become an all-around pro, racing California Enduro Series as well as a few rounds of the EWS, and bringing his talent all around the world. But when another season was done and dusted, it was time to go home, get back to the basics and revisit the area where young Nicky D first hit the dirt with knobbies.





In 2019, Nicky D is looking to break through comfort zones and venture into a majority of the Enduro World Series events. As he travels the world racing bikes, these trails where he calls home will be forever sealed in his memories.



Time is ever changing, through each snapshot of each day. But in the end, some things never change.



Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
60909 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
60402 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
58184 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
56572 views
YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range
48450 views
The 10 Best Edits of 2018
46135 views
Sick Bicycles Partners with Legendary Fabricator Frank the Welder on New Long Travel 29er
42903 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
40973 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 I'm not sure if that is actually Santa Cruz. I didnt see any overbiked tourists
  • + 2
 Nicky D Shreds Santa Cruz with a Specialized

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023089
Mobile Version of Website