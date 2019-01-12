Video: Nicky D Shreds Santa Cruz

Time flies, but some things never change. That sense of the clock ticking, gathering snapshots from each second of the day. The passing moments which flash before our eyes, where at any given moment, we can stop to realize where we’ve come from. Santa Cruz, the mountain bike mecca, is nothing more and nothing less than home to the protagonist of our story.Growing up in the Santa Cruz mountains didn’t mean anything too special for Nick DiNapoli, aka Nicky D. Riding and racing dirt bikes during the early years meant spending hours going away from home. That all changed when he heard about a local high school mountain bike team in Scotts Valley in 2012. Having yet to ride a mountain bike, everything was new to Nicky. He quickly realized that there was much to appreciate in terms of local shreds. These trails taught Nicky the fundamentals and introduced him to the world of mountain biking.Fast forward a few years, Nicky has become an all-around pro, racing California Enduro Series as well as a few rounds of the EWS, and bringing his talent all around the world. But when another season was done and dusted, it was time to go home, get back to the basics and revisit the area where young Nicky D first hit the dirt with knobbies.In 2019, Nicky D is looking to break through comfort zones and venture into a majority of the Enduro World Series events. As he travels the world racing bikes, these trails where he calls home will be forever sealed in his memories.Time is ever changing, through each snapshot of each day. But in the end, some things never change.