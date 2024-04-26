Video: Nico Vink & William Robert Freeride in the Heart of Ecuador

Ecuador was amazing, the people, The culture, the mountains and the riding. We had a great crew with Manu, Jesus, William and Pierre, and everyone was always really motivated to push through. This made us ride some unreal terrain in some of the most scenic places I’ve ever ridden a bike. One of my favorite riding moments, that I have ever experienced, was when we finished shooting on Cotopaxi. We finished just before sunset and decided to ride the trail out. As the sun was

setting, we rolled up to a crest and spotted a pack of wild horses on the fields bellow us. I rolled in first and as we approached the horses, they all started running into the sunset.

To top it all up, the same thing happened a bit lower down when riding the section of the trail that’s called „holy ridge“.

Ecuador has been beyond amazing. I’ll take home a bunch of new friendships and a bunch of good memories. — Nico Vink