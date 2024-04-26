Video: Nico Vink & William Robert Freeride in the Heart of Ecuador

Write Your Own Chapter Episode 26: CHAQUINAN.
From exploring freeride lines at 4700m, to breathtaking landscapes on top of Cotopaxi Volcano, this episode is showing a complete new light on the bike scene in Ecuador. When we discussed the project with Nico, we knew that when would have Wiwi (William Robert) join, it would be incredible.
This trip took them out of the contests and racing world, back to the roots of mountain biking: Simply for the love of riding and exploring new terrains. Seeing the same stoke from both generations of the sport, is the perfect way to witness the thrill of surfing bikes and meeting new people.
Nico & Wiwi pushed themselves to the highest altitudes of a 4700m Volcano „GuaGua Pinchincha“ and battled incredible elements to the 5300m glacier of the iconic Cotopaxi Volcano. This video is a true adventure at the heart of Ecuador. They got to show us what real freeride spirit is about and showed the best of Ecuador’s incredible bike sceneries.
The trip was supported by the local trail builder Manuel Combo from Cotopaxi Bike Park.
Video by Pierre Henni
Photo by Jesus Gonzales
|What we call single trail these days is where we in Ecuador enjoy our riding the most... but before our time, the Quechua Tribes called it “El Chaquinan”.
This was the link between people and nature. This was the only way to connect the villages in the lost valleys and the only way to get out of the most remotes places like tropical jungle or active
volcanoes.—Manuel Combo
Cotopaxi Volcano 5700m
|It was such an insane experience; I didn’t know what to expect from an adventure perspective,
because it was the first time to embark on such a trip. I had tough times with the altitude and the elevation, but the beauty of landscapes, the generosity of the culture and the warm vibes with the crew gave me the power to push it further.
I am so proud of this project and the journey to Ecuador was so memorable!.—William Robert
|Ecuador was amazing, the people, The culture, the mountains and the riding. We had a great crew with Manu, Jesus, William and Pierre, and everyone was always really motivated to push through. This made us ride some unreal terrain in some of the most scenic places I’ve ever ridden a bike. One of my favorite riding moments, that I have ever experienced, was when we finished shooting on Cotopaxi. We finished just before sunset and decided to ride the trail out. As the sun was
setting, we rolled up to a crest and spotted a pack of wild horses on the fields bellow us. I rolled in first and as we approached the horses, they all started running into the sunset.
To top it all up, the same thing happened a bit lower down when riding the section of the trail that’s called „holy ridge“.
Ecuador has been beyond amazing. I’ll take home a bunch of new friendships and a bunch of good memories.—Nico Vink