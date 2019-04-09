Video: Nico Vink, Damon Iwanaga, Kyle Jameson, & Christian Rigal's Utah Road Trip

PRESS RELEASE: REVERSE COMPONENTS
To celebrate our launch in the USA, we asked Reverse Shovel and Shred team, Nico, Damon, Kyle Jameson and Christian Rigal to go and ride what they wanted and film it. Simple.
They took a 10-day road trip across Utah, looking for the best spots for good times, creativity and big lines.
Sit back and enjoy 6 minutes of hucks and hill surfing action, no B-Roll.
Filmed by (and starring) : Christian Rigal
Reverse Components, from the heart of the Black Forest in Germany, have been designing, manufacturing and selling MTB components across the globe for the last 15 years. Now for 2019, we are proud to announce that our products will be available to North American riders for the first time.
Partnering with BTI USA, Reverse products will be available online and in bike shops from the end of first quarter 2019. We have a full range of upgrades for your bike, from bars, stems, pedals and wheelsets to carbon shock fenders and tubeless tire plugs.
|“We are delighted to be able to offer our products to the North American Market. We have had Reverse riders on World Cup DH podiums, at Red Bull Rampage and Fest events all around the World and we had many requests from riders in the USA and Canada about buying our products. It’s great to be working with BTI to make this happen”.—Peter Schmid, Reverse Owner
Reverse Components sponsor over 12 Bikeparks in Europe as part of our “United in Shred” Bikepark collaboration program. We aim to expand this into the USA and work with specific bike parks to help expand their trail networks. With freeride mountainbikers Nico Vink, Damon Iwanaga, Kyle Jameson and Christian Rigal as our North American ambassadors as part of our Shovel and Shred team, there will be good times to come for sure!
|“Its almost been 10 years ago since Peter and Heike started supporting me with Reverse Components, not only have they supported me through all my adventures from racing World Cup to Freeriding but they also became super good friends. To top it all off they also gave me the opportunity to have my Reverse Signature series of parts. I’m super exited to see Reverse expand to the North American market and feel genuinely stoked to be a part of the Shovel and Shred team !.”—Nico Vink
Reverse Components are now available at your local bike shop and online retailers across the USA. www.reverse-components.com
Join us at Sea Otter Classic next week and meet Nico, Damon and Christian and the team at booth S19!
Photos: Trevor Lyden
MENTIONS: @ReverseComponents
31 Comments
Reverse, as far as I know, and a German Test lab (EFBE) have a E.Bike specific Test or so....
The components are stronger to fulfill these requirements...
But I am not sure?!
Will check their website!
Is that for crashing into cars?
But reverse have also been on the racing scene from the beginning with premium products. .. I would say this is where there soul was born.
Then, I bought their bushing set and changed them together with the bearings. Well, after one or two rides the play was back. And the bushings not beeing tight enough sadly is a known issue (according to online forums)
Post a Comment