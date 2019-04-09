VIDEOS

Video: Nico Vink, Damon Iwanaga, Kyle Jameson, & Christian Rigal's Utah Road Trip

Apr 9, 2019
by ReverseComponents  

PRESS RELEASE: REVERSE COMPONENTS

To celebrate our launch in the USA, we asked Reverse Shovel and Shred team, Nico, Damon, Kyle Jameson and Christian Rigal to go and ride what they wanted and film it. Simple.

They took a 10-day road trip across Utah, looking for the best spots for good times, creativity and big lines.

Sit back and enjoy 6 minutes of hucks and hill surfing action, no B-Roll.
Filmed by (and starring) : Christian Rigal


Reverse Components, from the heart of the Black Forest in Germany, have been designing, manufacturing and selling MTB components across the globe for the last 15 years. Now for 2019, we are proud to announce that our products will be available to North American riders for the first time.

Copyright - Trevor Lyden

Partnering with BTI USA, Reverse products will be available online and in bike shops from the end of first quarter 2019. We have a full range of upgrades for your bike, from bars, stems, pedals and wheelsets to carbon shock fenders and tubeless tire plugs.

bigquotes“We are delighted to be able to offer our products to the North American Market. We have had Reverse riders on World Cup DH podiums, at Red Bull Rampage and Fest events all around the World and we had many requests from riders in the USA and Canada about buying our products. It’s great to be working with BTI to make this happen”.Peter Schmid, Reverse Owner

Reverse Components sponsor over 12 Bikeparks in Europe as part of our “United in Shred” Bikepark collaboration program. We aim to expand this into the USA and work with specific bike parks to help expand their trail networks. With freeride mountainbikers Nico Vink, Damon Iwanaga, Kyle Jameson and Christian Rigal as our North American ambassadors as part of our Shovel and Shred team, there will be good times to come for sure!


bigquotes“Its almost been 10 years ago since Peter and Heike started supporting me with Reverse Components, not only have they supported me through all my adventures from racing World Cup to Freeriding but they also became super good friends. To top it all off they also gave me the opportunity to have my Reverse Signature series of parts. I’m super exited to see Reverse expand to the North American market and feel genuinely stoked to be a part of the Shovel and Shred team !.”Nico Vink

Reverse Components are now available at your local bike shop and online retailers across the USA. www.reverse-components.com
Join us at Sea Otter Classic next week and meet Nico, Damon and Christian and the team at booth S19!


Trevor Lyden








Trevor Lyden

Photos: Trevor Lyden


MENTIONS: @ReverseComponents


31 Comments

  • + 23
 Yeah, boys!
  • + 4
 Cheers!
  • + 1
 Respect
  • + 15
 Now that's a bloody good time
  • + 10
 Dirt skiing!
  • + 4
 Damn Christian's 360 was sick. By far most blown away by his riding in this. Already knew everyone else shredded. Didn't know a pro BMX rider/filmer was gonna send it in Utah!
  • + 7
 Utah is breathtaking
  • + 5
 That manual double drop caught me off guard
  • + 5
 So sick! Anything with KJ and Damon gets me stoked. Rad photos as well!
  • + 3
 Interesting that ReverseComponents make e-bike specific components, What is the difference?
  • + 4
 As far as I know there are regulations regarding the parts you are allowed to use on E-Bikes in Germany!
Reverse, as far as I know, and a German Test lab (EFBE) have a E.Bike specific Test or so....
The components are stronger to fulfill these requirements...
But I am not sure?!
Will check their website!
  • + 5
 Yes there are laws in Germany for aftermarket E-bike components, they must be tested to a specific standard. Other than that, we take away too much weight saving in favour of added stiffness/durability.
  • + 1
 @ReverseComponents: So e-bike components can be more durable, but still got a speed limit lower than any other vehicle speed limit, where is the sense in that?
Is that for crashing into cars?
  • + 1
 @aljoburr: hey guys they just jump in to give (e)rider more options to choose from and as in some countries silly laws could easily put your local bike mechanic behind bars for mounting the wrong part to a customer's bike, they also took away this risk. I personally prefer riding with my mates rather than have to shower with my back to the wall.

But reverse have also been on the racing scene from the beginning with premium products. .. I would say this is where there soul was born.
  • + 5
 So sick!!
  • + 4
 Great edit! All action, no BS.
  • + 2
 YEAH boys! love your style in combo with oldschool stoner/heavymetal rifs! Thats the propper selection for our kind of biking! FREERIDE LIVES!
  • + 2
 That was sick. Utah looks pretty good for freeride. They should have a contest there where people ride down steep un groomed slopes and hit natural drops.
  • + 2
 Love watching these 3 ride, even better when all together! Killer video! Great song choice too!
  • + 4
 That was sick!
  • + 2
 And that boys is why you decide to yoink yourself over to Utah.
  • + 2
 Jesss! Reverse Components 3
  • + 3
 Freeride never die!
  • + 2
 That 180 by Damon at the end!
  • + 2
 Damon's take on the Ramapge stepup was seriously sick!
  • + 2
 Those look like motorcycle handlebars. Proper!
  • + 2
 F yeah
  • + 2
 Amen
  • + 1
 FREERIDE
