Video: Nico Vink is The Back Wheel King on Whistler's Dirt Merchant

Nov 4, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

A spicy lap down Dirt Merchant in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park with Nico Vink. It must be fun to spend so much time on your back wheel!

