Video: Nico Vink is The Back Wheel King on Whistler's Dirt Merchant
Nov 4, 2019
Sarah Moore
A spicy lap down Dirt Merchant in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park with Nico Vink. It must be fun to spend so much time on your back wheel!
Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Trails in Article
Dirt Merchant
Videos
Nico Vink
